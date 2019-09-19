After two scoreless games, Faribault girls soccer got on the board times two in Thursday's road defeat against Austin.
The host Packers (4-4-1, 3-3 Big 9) used a 3-0 lead to win 4-2 over the Falcons (1-9, 0-7 Big 9).
"Fatigue and disorganization showed in the first half against Austin tonight. (We) couldn’t quite connect offensively and weren’t communicating defensively," said Faribault coach Maddie Justin. "Something clicked at half and we created many opportunities."
Faribault sophomore Mercedes Huerta scored 15 minutes into the second half on an assist from Skylar Bertram to cut the deficit to 3-1.
After a Packer goal, team leading scorer Huerta put through another one.
Austin was called for a penalty in the box and Huerta buried the penalty kick.
"Great fight in the second half and so great for the girls to connect, play well and get some more balls in the back of the net," Justin said.
Faribault steps out of conference to take on a fellow Section 2A squad, the Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers (3-6) noon Saturday. It is teacher appreciation day.
"Should be a great game as we honor all the teachers that have made such a great impact on the lives of our student-athletes," Justin said.
The Falcons are 1-1 in the nonconference, including a 5-1 win over Cannon Falls.