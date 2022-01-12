Alayna Atherton swallowed up 19 rebounds — eight off the offensive glass — to help the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team keep Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (4-8, 2-4 Gopher Conference) at a distance in Tuesday's 49-38 road victory.
The Buccaneers (6-5, 4-2) led 21-17 at halftime before pulling away in the final 10 minutes.
WEM out-rebounded JWP 40-29 thanks to a total of 15 offensive rebounds, which helped it consistently earn trips to the free throw line. The Buccaneers finished 18-for-31 on free throws, compared to 10-for-18 for the Bulldogs.
Atherton also scored 10 points, with eight of those coming at the free throw line off 11 attempts. WEM was led in scoring by Kylie LaFrance, who tallied 17 points with the help of a 4-for-9 performance from 3-point range.
Claire Bohlen also finished with eight points and seven rebounds.
WEM next plays Friday night at home against NRHEG.