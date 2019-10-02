The 2019-20 athletic season is underway at Shattuck-St. Mary's. Between now and the end of the athletic season, we’ll provide a weekly update on the state of Sabre athletics.
Week of Sept. 25 - Oct. 2
Boys hockey
The Sabres' Prep team has opened up the 2019-20 season with five of six wins leading up to Wednesday’s game vs. Elite League, Oct. 2. Over the weekend, they defeated Elite League - South 5-3 and Elite League - Great Plains 6-4 to improve to 5-1 on the season.
The Des Moines Buccaneers AAA team comes to Faribault for games Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 11 a.m., respectively. They will conclude a four-game homestand Wednesday, Oct. 9 with a matchup vs. Team CCM.
Girls hockey
On the other end of the hockey spectrum, the SSM girls have also started strong. The Sabres are 5-2, bouncing back after losing 4-2 in their season opener against Upper Midwest Elite League foe, White, SSM. They split a pair of games vs. Elite League teams over the weekend, defeating Elite League - Grey 2-1 Saturday and falling to Elite League - Black 5-2 Sunday.
The Sabres have 12 days to rest before returning to the ice Oct. 11 vs. China, starting a four-game homestand through Oct. 17.
Boys soccer
After winning its home/season opener 3-1 Saturday, Sept. 14 against FC United Soccer Club (Northfield, Illinois), the U19 boys team took the road and defeated Indiana Fire Academy 1-0 in Westfield, Indiana. Saturday, Sept. 21. Carson Pina was responsible for the lone goal in the Sabres’ second DA Cup victory.
Bringing a 2-0 record home to Faribault, the Sabres fell 3-2 to conference foe Saint Louis FC in their home opener Saturday, Sept. 28.
This Saturday, the Sabres hit the road to Arizona for a conference matchup against Real Salt Lake. After a bye week, they’ll travel to Sporting Kansas City for another conference matchup Oct. 19, then return home for a rematch against Saint Louis FC in a DA Cup game Saturday, Oct. 26.
The DA Cup will run in three stages concurrently with the Academy regular season to determine a DA Cup champion as well as Academy Playoff wild card berths for down the road.
The tournament begins with the Fall Group Stage as U16/17 and U18/19 teams play in regional groups to advance to the 32-team Winter Cup. Those 32 teams compete in eight four-team groups at the Winter Cup in Bradenton, Florida, during the traditional Winter Showcase event. The eight-group winners advance to play in the Spring Cup Championship in an eight-team knockout bracket. Teams that are eliminated throughout the DA Cup will still continue to play meaningful games that could lead to wild card berths for the end-of-season tournament.
More information on the USSDA's changes can be found at USSoccerDA.com.
Girls soccer
The girls program is not a part of the USSDA in 2019 as it was in recent years. The Sabres will play an independent schedule, which began with a 2-1 win Sept. 7 at Rush, Wisconsin, and Sept. 8 at North Shore United Blue.
SSM was off last week. It returns to action Saturday, Nov. 2 at home vs. Iowa Rush 2001.
Golf
SSM headed south Sept. 21-22 to end its September schedule at The Ritz-Carlton Members Club in Sarasota, Florida.
Piper Hill, a native of Medford, led the girls 14-18 division after round one shooting a two under par 70. During round two, she battled to maintain the lead and ended up finishing second by one shot posting a score of 77. Senior Nick LaMotte of Lakeville, Minn. was in 15th going into round two for the boys 16-18 division after posting a 79 during round one and fought his way up to T4 shooting an even par 72. He was only three shots off the lead.
The Sabres will participate in the HJGT Academy Cup at Celebration Golf Club in Celebration, FL Oct. 5-6. The program will also send players to the HJGT Rush Creek Junior Open at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove the same weekend.
Figure skating
The Sabres held a figure skating exhibition Sept. 28 in their backyard at J.P. Parise Arena. They travel to Peoria, IL for the Upper Great Lakes Regionals Oct. 3-7
A complete schedule of SSM athletics can be found at ssmathletics.org/landing/index.