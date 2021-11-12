In flashes, the Bethlehem Academy volleyball team appeared more than up to the task of becoming the first Class A team to knock off Mayer Lutheran this season.
In the the Class A semifinals Friday afternoon at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, the fourth-seeded Cardinals (21-12) at times presented a block that stymied the powerful top-seeded Crusaders (31-2) and an attack that found holes in a stout defense.
Those bursts of positivity weren't frequent enough, however, as Mayer Lutheran notched a 25-16, 25-7, 25-19 sweep to advance to Saturday's Class A semifinals, while Bethlehem Academy will play for third place at 1 p.m. Saturday against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.
"I think we were able to execute that some today, but it wasn't as consistent as we needed it to be," Bethlehem Academy coach Chris Bothun said. "Mayer's a great team, so I want to give them credit for that, too.
"I think we could have executed our gameplan a little bit better. I'm not saying they didn't play a good, tough game, but I know we can play better than what we did on the court today."
In each set, the Crusaders sprinted out to an early advantage. In the first set, the Cardinals fell behind 11-3 and were able to gradually close the gap but never enough to truly threaten winning the set.
In the second set, Mayer Lutheran started fast and finished fast in a blowout win, and it initially appeared like it might be the same story in the third set when the Crusaders gained a 10-4 advantage.
The Cardinals punched back, however, winning six straight points to close the gap to 13-12 and force Mayer Lutheran to use its first timeout of the entire postseason.
"We also know that we have a good block, that we did have some good blocks tonight and that we were flustering them at times," Bothun said. "Just need to do it more consistently."
Junior setter Reagan Kangas added: "We could tell we came into this a little tense and we didn't play our game. If we would have played more loose like we have been, it definitely would have gone a different way."
In the same way Bethlehem Academy grabbed hold of momentum in Thursday's quarterfinal and rode it to big runs, Mayer Lutheran — bolstered by four all-state players — capitalized on big runs to let its lead start to multiply on itself.
"I feel like sometimes people get intimidated, just with the big kills they can get," Kangas said. "We have to learn not to let that get in our heads and just play the next point."
The loss snapped a 16-match winning streak in non-invitational contests and was the first defeat in the last five matches in all contests.
"We've been on a big roll with a lot of win in the last few weeks," Bothun said. "We went into it knowing they're the No. 1 seed and the pressure is on them and not us. There have been some upsets in this tournament so far, so we knew it was doable and we had taken a set from them. I think after we got out there during warmups, we did tense up a little bit."
Playing for third
There's not much time to ponder what might have been Friday, since Bethlehem Academy is scheduled to return to the court at the Xcel Energy Center at 1 p.m. Saturday to play for third place in Class A.
Meeting the Cardinals will be unseeded Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, which swept third-seeded Legacy Christian Academy in the first round Thursday and was then swept by second-seeded Minneota in Friday's semifinals.
At the Class A Showcase in September, Bethlehem Academy claimed a 2-1 victory against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.
The Cardinals will be trying to match their last state appearance in 2017, when they also claimed third.
"I think we'll have good momentum going into tomorrow," Kangas said. "We just have to put this game in the past and keep looking forward."