The Minnesota Academy of the Deaf volleyball team swept the Academy for Sciences and Agriculture on Thursday night by scores of 25-5, 25-10, 25-15.
MSAD is now 2-1 this season.
"They kept balls alive left and right, went on multiple service runs with momentum in their favor in each and every set," MSAD coach Kali Frowick said. "Tonight’s win was a great performance and good sign for the Trojans after a tough loss Tuesday night."
Holly Sheets racked up 13 aces in the win, while Shayann Williams paired six assists with five aces. Javanna Johnson mixed eight aces with four kills and three digs, Dalina Schwartz added five kills, four aces, an assist and a dig, and Javada Johnson combined two aces with an assist, a dig and a kill.
MSAD next hosts the Iowa School for the Deaf and the Kansas School for the Deaf on Saturday for its homecoming matches.