The Falcons’ swimming and diving team competed at the Tim Johnson Cougar Relays in Mankato on Saturday and finished 11th out of 12 teams. Lakeville South won the meet with 156 team points and Lakeville North came in second with 149 points. The Falcons finished with 77 points, behind 10th-place Owatonna (108 points) but well ahead of 12th-place Albert Lea (31 points).
“The whole purpose of going to this meet was to get the guys used to the bigger multi-team meets and to have fun swimming relays only,” Falcon head coach Charlie Fuller said. “We had a good day and swam very well, with some of the guys swimming off events. We have a small team with a lot of young athletes so we just wanted to swim as fast as we could and gain experience.”
Faribault’s highest finish was sixth place in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The four swimmers for the Falcons in the event included Reilly Akemann, Calvin Gutzmann, Tanner Longshore and Will Tuma.