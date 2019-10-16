In a meet that came down to the wire Tuesday, Owatonna squeaked past Faribault by six points for a final score of 96-90.

Faribault top finishes by event

200-yard medley relay

1st 2:01.48

Verity Wray-Raabolle, Kayla Kenow, Grace Rechtzigel, McKenzie Gehrke

50 freestyle

1st 26.61

Ava Nelson

4th 28.13

Gehrke

5th 28.76

Kenow

100 Freestyle

1st 58.07

Ava Nelson

5th 1:04.08

McKenzie Gehrke

6th 1:07.96

Mari Hart

200 freestyle

1st 1:56.39

Abby Larson

5th 2:26.41

Mari Hart

200 individual medley

1st 2:30.89

Rechtzigel

5th 2:53.87

Karly Flom

Diving

1st 152.65

Mara Bauer

5th 84.25

Flom

100 Fly

2nd 1:06.02

Verity Wray-Raabolle

5th 1:49.33

Alex Blaschko

500 Freestyle

1st 5:28.78

Larson

5th 6:59.66

Monica Albers

6th 7:32.03

Emily Bauman

200 Freestyle Relay

1st 1:47.51

Nelson, Gehrke, Bauer, Larson

100 backstroke

1st 1:03.36

Wray-Raabolle

2nd 1:09.15

Rechtzigel

6th 1:35.52

Amarissa Bednar

100 breaststroke

2nd 1:17.23

Kenow

3rd 1:19.91

Bauer

6th 1:37.33

Amelia Pemrick

400 Free Relay

1st 3:53.66

Nelson, Wray-Raabolle, Rechtzigel, Larson

