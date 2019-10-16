In a meet that came down to the wire Tuesday, Owatonna squeaked past Faribault by six points for a final score of 96-90.
Faribault top finishes by event
200-yard medley relay
1st 2:01.48
Verity Wray-Raabolle, Kayla Kenow, Grace Rechtzigel, McKenzie Gehrke
50 freestyle
1st 26.61
Ava Nelson
4th 28.13
Gehrke
5th 28.76
Kenow
100 Freestyle
1st 58.07
Ava Nelson
5th 1:04.08
McKenzie Gehrke
6th 1:07.96
Mari Hart
200 freestyle
1st 1:56.39
Abby Larson
5th 2:26.41
Mari Hart
200 individual medley
1st 2:30.89
Rechtzigel
5th 2:53.87
Karly Flom
Diving
1st 152.65
Mara Bauer
5th 84.25
Flom
100 Fly
2nd 1:06.02
Verity Wray-Raabolle
5th 1:49.33
Alex Blaschko
500 Freestyle
1st 5:28.78
Larson
5th 6:59.66
Monica Albers
6th 7:32.03
Emily Bauman
200 Freestyle Relay
1st 1:47.51
Nelson, Gehrke, Bauer, Larson
100 backstroke
1st 1:03.36
Wray-Raabolle
2nd 1:09.15
Rechtzigel
6th 1:35.52
Amarissa Bednar
100 breaststroke
2nd 1:17.23
Kenow
3rd 1:19.91
Bauer
6th 1:37.33
Amelia Pemrick
400 Free Relay
1st 3:53.66
Nelson, Wray-Raabolle, Rechtzigel, Larson