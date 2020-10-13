Both a girls soccer Section 2A playoff match at Mankato West and a home volleyball match against Rochester John Marshall for Faribault High School that were originally scheduled for Tuesday were either postponed or canceled entirely.
The lower-level volleyball matches were still able to be played Tuesday night, while the varsity match will be rescheduled for a later date. The girls soccer match will go down as a forfeit, with Mankato West advancing to the quarterfinals.
After learning of a positive test, administrators at Faribault High School worked with state health officials to contact trace and isolate any individual that might be at risk for infection, according to Faribault Activities Director Keith Badger.
Because of that swift work, the Falcons are set to avoid any additional postponements or cancellations moving forward.
The boys soccer team will travel Wednesday to play at Mankato West in the Section 2A quarterfinals, the volleyball team is set to return to the court Thursday night for a home match against Mankato East, the football team is still scheduled to play Friday at Kasson-Mantorville and the girls swimming and diving team will compete in the Big 9 Conference swimming and diving championships Friday and Saturday.