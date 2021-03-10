BOYS BASKETBALL
Bethlehem Academy 76, Alden-Conger 56
A strong second half powered the Cardinals (4-10) to a 20-point victory Tuesday night at home. Bethlehem Academy led 43-38 after the first 18 minutes, before it outscored Alden-Conger (2-13) by 15 points in the second half.
The Cardinals were helped by four players scoring in double digits with Brady Strodtman (23), Kade Robb (16), Justin Simones (15) and Bo Dienst (11). Simones also snatched 10 rebounds, while Robb added five rebounds and five assists.
BA was also helped by the return of JJ Malecha, who scored five points and grabbed six rebounds.
"It was nice to have JJ back tonight," BA coach Melissa Hager said. "We are still missing a few others but we had a much better rotation tonight. They boys did a good job of distributing the ball and we had well-rounded scoring."
Bethlehem Academy finishes its season with a game Thursday at Medford (3-13) and the regular-season finale Friday at home against WEM (6-8).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEM 60, Hayfield 37
The Waterville-Elyisian-Morristown girls basketball team converted on more than 50% of its field-goal attempts from inside the arc Tuesday night en route to a 60-37 victory at Hayfield.
Toryn Richards led the Buccaneers (14-3) with 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Kylie Pittmann mixed 10 points with seven rebounds and six assists, and Ellie Ready drilled three 3-pointers to finish with 17 points.
The Vikings (11-6) shot only 25% from the field.
WEM stays on the road to finish the regular season Friday night at NRHEG (5-11) before starting the Section 2A tournament next week.