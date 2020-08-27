The Faribault girls cross country team is in limbo in more ways than one.
For starters, Faribault coach Willie Clapp is being forced to modify his team’s training schedule in order for the Falcons to peak closer to the start of October — when the final regular-season meet is scheduled as well as the Big 9 Conference championships — instead of the end of October and start of November, traditionally when the Section 1AA championships and Class AA state championships are on the docket. As of now, the latter two aren’t scheduled to take place, but no official announcement has been made.
Secondly, Faribault will also be dealing with the graduation of last year’s No. 1 runner, Madelyn Skjeveland, in addition to a trio of reliable depth options. But, it will also be returning a quartet of consistent scorers from last year’s varsity team.
“We’ve got a very experienced four, but obviously there’s five that score,” Clapp said. “Our team is in a very unique transition year with nine new runners and 10 returning.”
In addition to Skjeveland, the Falcons will be without Philomena Foxhoven, Gabby Holland and Emily Wilder.
“We lost quite a bit to graduation in terms of depth and leadership and all that stuff,” Clapp said.
Faribault will be returning four runners that rated (when healthy) as its second through fifth-fastest last year with senior Ruby Gernandt, senior Gabby Yetzer, junior Felicity Foxhoven and freshman Mariana Foxhoven.
The health caveat applies to Gernandt, a three-time state qualifier that battled injuries all throughout last season and was never able to reach her top speed. Healthy again, and after a full summer of training, Clapp said Gernandt is back to the front of Faribault’s pack.
“She looks as good as I’ve seen her,” Clapp said. “I’m really interested to see how fast she runs on Thursday, because I think it’s going to be quite fast. She looks great, and Gabby looks good.”
Yetzer was an all-conference performer last year, while both Foxhoven sisters consistently featured in the top-five runners for the Falcons and figure to continue to move up the ranks this fall.
Competing for the final scoring position behind them Thursday, when Faribault will host Northfield in its first meet of the year, will be junior Ella Beardsley, seventh-grader Brynn Beardsley and seventh-grader Cecilia Hoisington.
First meet: Aug. 27 vs. Northfield.
Last year’s finish: The Falcons soared to second at the Big 9 Conference Championships and eighth at the Section 1AA Championships.
Major departures
Philomena Foxhoven
Gabby Holland
Madelyn Skjeveland
Emily Wilder
Key returners
Ruby Gernandt, senior
Gabby Yetzer, senior
Felicity Foxhoven, junior
Mariana Foxhoven, freshman
Varsity newcomers
Ella Beardsley, junior
Brynn Beardsley, seventh grade
Cecilia Hoisington, seventh grade