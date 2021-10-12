Both the Faribault boys and girls cross country teams traveled Tuesday afternoon for the Mankato East Invite, with the boys finishing sixth out of seven teams and the girls slotting into seventh out of seven teams.
Owatonna won the boys race with 26 points ahead of Mankato East (56), Marshall (79), Waconia (90), Mankato West (130), Faribault (166) and Waseca (167).
Junior Alex Tuma and senior Ahmed Bouadib led the way for the Falcons, with Tuma finishing 20th with a time of 17 minutes, 44.4 seconds and Bouadib not far behind in 27th with a time of 17:57.1.
James Hoisington sped to 38th in 18:33.9, with Ricky Cordova on his heels in 40th in 18:40.1 and Darby LaCanne an eyelash behind in 41st in 18:40.1.
Marshall won the girls race with a team score of 37 ahead of Mankato East (78), Mankato West (105), Owatonna (107), Waconia (107), Waseca (125) and Faribault (132).
Brynn Beardsley led the way for the Falcons in 14th place with a time of 20:27.7, while Felicity Foxhoven was not far behind in 17th with a time of 20:34.5. Cecelia Hoisington also finished 22nd in 20:48.3, Mariana Foxhoven slotted into 37th in 21:48.3 and Aubrie Newport claimed the final scoring spot in 44th with a time of 22:18.4.
Both the boys and girls teams now have a week off to prepare for the Big 9 Conference championships Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna. The varsity girls race is scheduled for 3:25 p.m., with the varsity boys to follow at 3:55 p.m.