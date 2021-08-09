Shohei Ohtani, who?
While the Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation has captivated the attention of Major League Baseball this summer, the Japanese star still hasn't pulled off what Alex Roosen managed for the Wanamingo Jacks on Sunday afternoon in Cannon Falls during the Region 5C playoffs.
Ohtani's heroics have all come during the regular season. Roosen, meanwhile, fired a complete game in which he allowed only one run in addition to blasting a two-run home run to left field in the seventh inning that provided all the offensive production he needed in a 2-1 victory against the Cannon Falls Bears.
The win moves Wanamingo in the Region 5C championship game Friday night against the Austin Greyhounds in Red Wing, and it wrapped up a spot in the Class C state tournament. The Jacks and Greyhounds will play Friday night to decide which team is the No. 1 seed and which team is the No. 2 seed out of Region 5C entering state.
It's Wanamingo's first time qualifying for the state tournament since 2015.
While the final result was sterling, Roosen still needed to dance around some flames on the mound in order to limit Cannon Falls to one run. The Bears had a runner thrown out at the plate, and otherwise were unable to capitalize on the eight hits and one walk allowed by Roosen.
The Jacks, on the other hand, made their five hits count. In the seventh inning, Eric Swiggum reached base to set the table for Roosen, who pounded one of only a few mistakes from Cannon Falls pitcher Nick Drinken over the fence in left field.
After that home run, Roosen finished his afternoon in style, as he picked up three of his seven strikeouts to finish the game in the top of the ninth. Swiggum reached base in three of his four plate appearances with a double, single and a walk, while Braxton Baker and Gavin Sommer singled for Wanamingo's two other hits.
Wanamingo 13, Dodge County 0
Wanamingo's postseason opener Saturday afternoon was much less suspenseful, as the Jacks dispensed the Dodge County Diamondbacks in seven innings.
Brady Anfinson allowed only four hits and a walk in a complete-game shutout, while Wanamingo piled up 17 hits. Alex Roosen finished 4-for-4 with three runs scores, Sam Roosen homered, doubled and singled, Gavin Sommer singled three times, and Braxton Baker and Anfinson both singled twice.
Looking forward
Even if its spot in the state tournament is secured, Friday's clash with Austin still possesses the importance of delivering an easier path once the Jacks arrive at the state tournament.
The Greyhounds are more or less playing with house money, after they've already fought their way through the Region 5C preliminary tournament to earn the No. 7 seed in the finals bracket.
After upsetting second-seeded Red Wing 6-5 on Saturday, Austin then dispatched on third-seeded Stewartville-Racine 6-2 on Sunday. Next, the Greyhounds will attempt to make it a clean sweep of the region's top-three seeds Friday night against top-seeded Wanamingo.