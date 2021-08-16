While both the Faribault Lakers and Waterville Indians were upset during their respective region tournaments, that made their rosters some of the most attractive to raid during Sunday night's draft of eliminated players to join state-advancing teams in the Class C tournament.
In a tournament format that prioritizes pitching depth, Waterville had plenty to offer its Region 6C counterparts, with all of Luke Sellner, Nolan Grose, Dalton Grose, Blaydn Bartelt and Dallas McBroom making up five of the nine overall selections.
Luke Sellner and Blaydn Bartelt were drafted by the Jordan Brewers, the Region 6C champion and one of the favorites to win a state title. Dalton and Nolan Grose were conveniently both selected by the Eagle Lake Expos, while Dallas McBroom was picked by the St. Clair Wood Ducks.
As the No. 1 seed out of Region 6C, Jordan has a bye through this weekend and awaits to play the winner of the Millroy Irish and Maple Lake Lakers on Saturday, Aug. 28 in Chaska. Eagle Lake starts its state tournament at 11 a.m. this Sunday in Chaska against the Cannon Falls Bears, while St. Clair opens the state tournament at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Chaska against the Young America Cardinals.
Joining that Waterville quintet in the Class C state tournament are a pair of Faribault Lakers and Faribault High School graduates. Nate Rost was the first overall selection of the Region 3C draft to the St. Patrick Irish, while Joe Grote (who played for St. Patrick at state last year) was a first-round selection of the St. Benedict Saints.
St. Patrick is another prime contender for the Class C state title, and last year's state runner-up. The Irish earned a first-round bye courtesy of the Region 3C championship, and start their postseason Saturday, Aug. 28 in Waconia against the winner of the Austin Greyhounds and Paynesville Pirates.
St. Benedict, meanwhile, opens the state tournament at 7 p.m. this Saturday in Waconia against the Luxemburg Brewers.
In last year's state tournament, Grote fired 8 1/3 scoreless innings for St. Patrick with six strikeouts and only two hits allowed. He was credited with the win in St. Patrick's semifinal win. This season, Grote pitched 33 2/3 innings for the Lakers with a 2.94 earned run average.
Rost, meanwhile, is making his return to the Class C state tournament since his team before this season — New Market — has been bumped up to Class B the last few years. Rost was Faribault's best pitcher this summer when he was available, accruing a minuscule 1.05 ERA across 51 2/3 innings. He's posted an 8-0 record with 62 strikeouts and only 12 walks.