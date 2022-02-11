A fast start propelled Waterville-Elysian-Morristown to a 64-50 Gopher Conference crossover victory over Bethlehem Academy Friday at Waterville.
The Buccaneers jumped to a 16-0 lead in the first three minutes with six points by 5-foot-10 sophomore center Alayna Atherton and 10 points by sophomore wing Claire Bohlen. Bohlen's 10 points included a 3-pointer and a 4-point play.
"We got off to a slow start in the game on Tuesday night, so we wanted to come out and execute better, and we did a good job with that," WEM head coach Ty Kaus said. "We moved the ball really well, the starters got some good open looks and knocked them down, and when we missed we were aggressive going after rebounds. We kind of got away from it after a little bit, but it was nice to see a good start."
The Bucs outrebounded the Cards 53-29.
The Cardinals made a strong comeback starting with a 3-point play by senior point guard Mercede Huerta, a 3-point basket by junior guard Kate Trump and a 2-pointer by freshman guard Anna Tobin to cut the Bucs' lead to 18-8 with 9:30 to play in the first half.
"They have some good shooters who knocked some shots down," Kaus said of the Cards. "(Kate) Trump really shot the ball well. She's one going in that we didn't want to give too much room, and we gave her too much room. We started turning the ball over way too much (22). It allowed them to pick up a little bit of momentum and good mojo, too.
"Credit them. They did a good job defensively of forcing turnovers and getting themselves back into it."
But the Bucs' superior depth endured the Cards' run and pushed them to a 31-18 lead at halftime.
Eleven WEM players saw action, which kept them fresh, while nine played for BA.
"We've got quite a few girls that I feel confident throwing in there that they'll do a good job for us," Kaus said. "We've got a variety of girls that do different things well. Depending on the situations that can dictate our rotations as well. When you've got fresher legs, that can make a difference as the game wears on. We feel good about our depth. It helps having girls come off the bench to help the starters get a little more fresh, too."
WEM increased the lead to 20 points (49-29) midway through the second half on a basket by Atherton.
Once again the Cards responded to cut the lead to 11 points (55-44) with 4:10 left on a 3-pointer by Huerta.
But the Bucs finished the game off with 9-6 run, ending with two free throws by senior guard Rylee Pelant coming off the bench.
The Bucs had balanced scoring with four players in double figures, led by Bohlen with 15 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Atherton also had a double-double with 14 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Junior guard Addie Taylor also scored 14 points, including two 3-pointers, led with four assists and grabbed six rebounds and two steals.
"It's good to see Claire Bohlen did a good job attacking their zone and got some buckets that way and from the outside," Kaus said.
"Addie did a good job of attacking and being a little more aggressive. She's been a very good shooter for us."
Kaus also said that Atherton, who has been the leading scorer most games, is very strong inside and does a good job getting into position and rebounding.
Sophomore guard Kylie LaFrance also hit double figures with 10 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, and she picked off two steals.
Also for WEM, Josie Volkman hit a 3-pointer, and four others netted 2 points: Tianna Pope, Emma Woratschka, Jordan Green and Pelant.
Two Cardinals hit double digits, led by Trump with a game-high 19 points, including five, 3-pointers. She also had six rebounds and two assists. Huerta chipped in 10 points, three assists and six steals.
BA freshman forward Anna Cohen collected 8 points, six rebounds, a team-high four assists and two steals.
Also for the Cards, Lindsay Hanson and Karlie DeGrood scored 4 points each; Anna DeMars had 3 points, two assists and two steals; Anna Tobin notched 2 points each; and Reagan Kagas picked off four steals.
No rest for the weary, WEM (13-7, 10-4 Gopher Conference West) hosts Minnesota Valley Lutheran (18-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
"They're a good team, so we've got to rest quick and be ready to go," Kaus said. "We've got a stretch of really good teams coming up that will get us ready for playoff time."
Bethlehem Academy (9-13, 4-10 Gopher Conference East) hits the court next at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Medford (10-11).