Bethlehem Academy senior Ashley Rost and freshman Brayden Larson both put together two solid days of golf Tuesday and Wednesday at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, and as a result earned the opportunity to prolong their 2021 high school seasons for another couple of weeks.
Kenyon-Wanamingo senior Tanner Angelstad, meanwhile, has already added one piece of hardware to his trophy case thanks to his first-place finish at the two-day Section 1A boys tournament.
Rost finished seventh individually at the Section 1A tournament, but once golfers from first-place Fillmore Central were removed from the equation, the senior comfortably snagged the third of five individual qualifying positions for the Class A state tournament.
Rost finished the two days with a combined score of 208, while Fillmore Central's Courtney Hershberger and Blooming Prairie's Jessica Ressler tied for first with 186s. Hayfield's Carly Bronson snagged the final individual qualifying spot with a 220.
Larson, meanwhile, shot a combined 164 across the two days to help the Cardinals finish second in the section as a team. Lanesboro won the competition with a combined two-day score of 720, just ahead of Bethlehem Academy (722) and Blooming Prairie (723). The 355 shot by the Cardinals on Wednesday was the best score in the field.
Senior Elliot Smith also finished with a combined total of 185, freshman Oliver Linnemann carded a 186, senior Brody Pavel notched a 187 and freshman Willie Potter ended with a 193.
For Larson, his score was low enough to nab fourth overall individually, in addition to the fourth individual qualifying spot in a parity-filled boys leaderboard. Lanesboro, the first-place team, placed its two highest golfers in fifth and seventh.
Angelstad won the boys competition with a combined score of 151, ahead of Hayfield's Keegan Bronson and Fillmore Central's Jake Fishbaugher, who tied for second with 157s. Larson nabbed fourth with a 164 — he shot an 82 in both rounds — ahead of Lanesboro's Cale Anderson (170) and Southland's Max Schmitz (172). The first individual to miss the state cut was Blooming Prairie's Colin Jordison with a 180.
The Class A state tournament for the boys and girls is scheduled for June 15-16 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.