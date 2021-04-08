On a roster with twice as many freshmen and eighth graders than upperclassmen, some early speed bumps are to be expected.
That was the case for the Faribault softball team in its season-opening four-inning 18-0 loss against Winona at Alexander Park in Faribault.
The game snowballed away from the Falcons after the Winhawks — who have qualified for the state tournament in three of the last four seasons — led only 1-0 after the first inning and piled up half their runs in the fourth inning.
"We've got a really young team, they're working really hard and we're going to keep building on those skills," Faribault coach Claire Boatman said. "We're going to be better each game."
The base of those skills was evident Thursday afternoon.
Freshman Rylee Sietsema made a leaping catch on the run in left field to prevent an extra-base hit. Senior Makenna Smith ranged far to the right from her position at first base to field a ground ball and flip to freshman second baseman Reagan Drengenberg, who alertly raced over to cover first base to complete the putout.
In the first inning, Faribault nailed a Winona runner at the plate.
That general defensive awareness, ability and reaction time was a promising sign for Boatman on a day in which one of her varsity pitchers was unavailable due to a COVID-19 related quarantine.
"We're looking to see which combination fits with which pitcher that's in the circle," Boatman said. "Our defense did a really great job backing up our pitchers. They had some hard balls hit at them and I just really appreciate and love all the effort that they're putting in."
The message moving forward is to translate some of that assertiveness in the field to the batter's box, where the Falcons were no hit and reached base only once on a hit by pitch.
Too often, Boatman said, Winona's pitchers dictated the plate appearance, sending Faribault's hitters into early 0-2 counts. In the next game for the Falcons — 1 p.m. Saturday at Mankato East — the goals is take some of those early strikes and rip them toward the outfield.
"We're going to attack that first pitch strike," Boatman said. "We're going to work on that a little bit and we're going to be aggressive when we've got two strikes on us. That just comes from a little bit of confidence and experience. We've got one game under our belt, so I think the more practice that we have the more it will be a natural thing."