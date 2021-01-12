VARSITY ROSTER
Malia Hunt, senior
Mercedes Huerta, junior
Madelyn Bauer, junior
Katie Seidel, junior
Kate Trump, sophomore
Reagan Kangas, sophomore
Lindsay Hanson, sophomore
Brooke Johnson, sophomore
Karlie DeGrood, sophomore
Josie Rose, sophomore
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 16 — at Blooming Prairie, 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 19 — vs. Randolph, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 22 — vs. Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 26 — at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 29 — vs. Medford, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 2 — vs. St. Clair, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 5 — at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 9 — vs. W-E-M, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 12 — at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 19 — vs. Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 23 — vs. NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 26 — at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
March 1 — at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
March 2 — at W-E-M, 7:15 p.m.
March 5 — vs. Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
March 8 — vs. United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
March 11 — at LeRoy-Ostrander, 6:30 p.m.
March 12 — at Medford, 7:15 p.m.
KEY MATCHUPS
Feb. 12 at United South Central — The Cardinals and Rebels split last season’s two-game series, with Bethlehem Academy claiming the first game with a 49-38 victory and USC picking up a 29-28 win in the rematch. The Rebels graduated only a pair of seniors, and project to six seniors returning from last year’s varsity squad. These two teams will also play March 8 in Faribault.
March 1 at Kenyon-Wanamingo — A non-conference clash against a future conference opponent, this matchup against Kenyon-Wanamingo features a pair of teams with limited senior experience. Both the Cardinals and Knights will rely on plenty of scoring from underclassmen this season, with Bethlehem Academy’s offense likely to again be centered around junior guard Mercedes Huerta and sophomore guard Kate Trump, while the Knights will hope for plenty of scoring from sophomore guard Tessa Erlandson.