VARSITY ROSTER

Malia Hunt, senior

Mercedes Huerta, junior

Madelyn Bauer, junior

Katie Seidel, junior

Kate Trump, sophomore

Reagan Kangas, sophomore

Lindsay Hanson, sophomore

Brooke Johnson, sophomore

Karlie DeGrood, sophomore

Josie Rose, sophomore

2021 SCHEDULE

Jan. 16 — at Blooming Prairie, 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 — vs. Randolph, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 22 — vs. Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 26 — at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 29 — vs. Medford, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 2 — vs. St. Clair, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 5 — at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 9 — vs. W-E-M, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 12 — at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 19 — vs. Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 23 — vs. NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 26 — at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.

March 1 — at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

March 2 — at W-E-M, 7:15 p.m.

March 5 — vs. Maple River, 7:15 p.m.

March 8 — vs. United South Central, 7:15 p.m.

March 11 — at LeRoy-Ostrander, 6:30 p.m.

March 12 — at Medford, 7:15 p.m.

KEY MATCHUPS

Feb. 12 at United South Central — The Cardinals and Rebels split last season’s two-game series, with Bethlehem Academy claiming the first game with a 49-38 victory and USC picking up a 29-28 win in the rematch. The Rebels graduated only a pair of seniors, and project to six seniors returning from last year’s varsity squad. These two teams will also play March 8 in Faribault.

March 1 at Kenyon-Wanamingo — A non-conference clash against a future conference opponent, this matchup against Kenyon-Wanamingo features a pair of teams with limited senior experience. Both the Cardinals and Knights will rely on plenty of scoring from underclassmen this season, with Bethlehem Academy’s offense likely to again be centered around junior guard Mercedes Huerta and sophomore guard Kate Trump, while the Knights will hope for plenty of scoring from sophomore guard Tessa Erlandson.

