It was the ending no one wants at the state meet.
The Faribault 200-yard freestyle relay experienced the harshest of finishes Friday at the Class A state meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center when it learned it had been disqualified for too quick of a jump out of the blocks.
“It’s always close and it’s always tight,” Falcons head coach Charlie Fuller said. “It’s hard to see from our angle. It’s a tough thing to have come up because that was our only swim.”
Faribault had dropped more than a second from its seed time of 1 minute, 33.45 seconds to finish the relay in 1:32.34 but it wouldn’t count. Three of the four legs of the relay had time drops in the relay, which would’ve put the Falcons through to the consolation finals. Faribault would’ve had the 13th fastest relay time.
“It’s a great group of guys so it’s unfortunate to see that happen,” Fuller said.
The relay consisted of seniors Reilly Akemann, Mitchell Hanson, Will Tuma and junior Tanner Longshore.
“For them to drop over a full second, we’ll take that and work with it,” Fuller said. “It’s a good group of guys. It’s been nice to coach them.”
Falcons sophomore diver James Ohlemann will compete Saturday in the finals after he finished seventh in prelims with a total of 247.6. He’s less than a point behind sixth-place diver Tobie Styles of Chisago Lakes.
The Class A finals begin Saturday at noon at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.