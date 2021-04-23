The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls track and field team finished first in Thursday's quadrangular in Maple River, while the boys team finished third. Bethlehem Academy slotted into fourth in both the boys and girls competitions, while Blooming Prairie finished second in both.
For the Buccaneers, that girls title was led by a trio of titles from Toryn Richards in the 100-meter dash, the pole vault and the long jump, Ashlyn Pelant winning the shot put and Emma Kuball claiming the title in the discus, Josephine Volkmann powering to first in the mile, and the 400 relay team speeding to first by more than five seconds.
WEM also earned second-place individual finishes from Addison Condon (100 and long jump), Jaiden Williams (200), Annabelle Skurkay (100 hurdles), Tatum Richards (300 hurdles), Riley Sammon (pole vault), Volkmann (triple jump) and Pelant (discus).
Bethlehem Academy picked up four first-place finishes from Brianna Radatz, who swept the two hurdles events, raced to first in the 100 and won the triple jump.
"We are starting to work on her speed, by putting her into some more open running events," BA coach Brent Zabel said. "Brianna ran her first open 200 tonight and I was very please how she ran, after having such a full workload.”
Abby Kugler also finished second in the 800 and third in the mile.
In the boys competition, WEM was paced by first-place finishes from Jasper Morris (800) and Evan Lange-Wenker (300 hurdles), in addition to top-three finishes from Lange-Wenker (2nd in 200 and high jump), Sam Rezac (3rd in 400, 2nd in discus), Michael Adams (2nd in the mile) and Morris (3rd in the mile).
Bethlehem Academy was led in the boys competition by first-place finishes in the 100 by Derrick Sando and the 400 relay team of Sando, Jason Shuda, Barak Barner and Isaac Caron that beat Maple River by .01 seconds for first place. Sando also finished 3rd in the 200, Caron finished 2nd in the 300 hurdles and Zander Smith snagged third in the 800.
WEM next travels for a Tuesday quadrangular at Blooming Prairie, while Bethlehem Academy hosts the Minnesota Academy for the Deaf on Thursday, April 29.