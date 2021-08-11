Nick Rost didn't homer first, so he had to make sure his blast over the wall in right field Tuesday night in Lonsdale was more memorable than his brother's.
So, two batters after Nate Rost put the Faribault Lakers in front by two runs in the top of the first, Nick responded with his own two-run home run, but added a bat flip that might have soared to an apex higher than the actual home run.
"I hit it first so he has to match me," Nate said. "That's why I bat before him in the order … I wasn't sure I got all of it so I was running."
Nick quickly rebutted: "What he means to say is that I just have more swag."
Either way, the Rost brothers powered Faribault to a 5-1 victory against Lonsdale in Tuesday's Region 3C elimination game to move the Lakers into Thursday's road game at New Prague, where the winner advances to state and the loser goes home.
Add in Nate's seven innings with just one run allowed on the mound to earn the win, and it's clear the offseason additions for the Lakers stepped up when their team needed them the most.
"I don't think it can get much better than that," Faribault manager Charlie Lechtenberg said. "Two two-run home runs by Nick and Nate. An unreal start there and it set the tone there for the rest of the game. Having Nate on the mound there, too, we couldn't have asked for a better start."
Nate and Nick grew up in Faribault, and are the sons of Faribault Baseball Hall of Famer Rick Rost. Nick graduated from Faribault High School in 2003. Nate followed in 2007. Both started their amateur baseball careers with the Lakers, before Nick departed to join the New Market Muskies, where Nate joined him in 2013.
Eventually, both say, they wanted to come back to Faribault to finish their playing careers.
"It's home," Nate said. "It's where I grew up playing, I started with the Lakers and they're hosting state next year. That's a good incentive, and I have a lot of good buddies on the team and it's a great group of guys. I loved playing in New Market, but it was great to come home."
While both have battled injuries this summer — Nate pitched through a nagging shoulder problem Tuesday night — that decision has paid off for all parties. Nate leads Faribault with four home runs this season, in addition to a team-high .565 slugging percentage. Nick, meanwhile, is third on the team in hits with 38 in 32 games played.
"Adding those two, that's two bats in our lineup, two arms — just all over they've been huge," Lechtenberg said. "They've been here battling every game for us and can play anywhere and they did it again tonight."
For Nate, Tuesday was his first time on the mound since July 18, when he lasted just 2/3 of an inning against Prior Lake. He also was forced to stay off the mound from June 6 through June 25.
"Unfortunately we don't have a great training staff," Nate joked Tuesday. "There's not a lot of free massages and whatnot, so time is what I needed. I felt pretty good. I've done it for so long that I can go a couple weeks without throwing and it's the same. Just getting back on the old bike."
Grote the closer
After Nate Rost departed, Lechtenberg handed the ball to a pitcher who's surprisingly turned into one of the Lakers' most dependable arms.
Joey Grote, a middle-of-the-lineup force and defensive whiz at shortstop, trotted into the mound to fire two scoreless innings to secure the save while striking out three batters and allowing only one hit.
It was Grote's 14th appearance of the season — all in relief — and lowered the right-hander's earned run average to 3.21 in his first real action for the Lakers on the mound this season.
Lechtenberg would like to take credit for unearthing a high-leverage reliever in his starting shortstop, but the credit goes to Faribault's Dakota-Rice-Scott League rivals, the St. Patrick Irish. After the Lakers didn't qualify for the 2020 Class C state tournament, Grote was one of the Irish's draftees to join their state tournament roster.
"We haven't thrown him much in the past because we've needed him at short," Lechtenberg said. "Then last year in the state tournament for St. Patrick he had a win and a save. We knew we could, we needed him this year and he's stepped up big time."
One win from state
For the third straight season, Faribault enters a game needing to win to advance to state. The past two years, Faribault lost that game to end its season.
Now, the Lakers have a third chance Thursday night at the New Prague Orioles, which lost 10-0 against St. Patrick Tuesday to drop into the loser's bracket. Though Faribault holds the higher seed, it was dealt a road game since New Prague has yet to host a Region 3C playoff game. It's the same rule that meant the higher-seeded Lakers traveled Tuesday to play in Lonsdale.
"We obviously wish it was a home game, but we'll go to New Prague and take it to those guys right away," Lechtenberg said. "We want to come out and just stay hot."
So far this season, Faribualt and New Prague split its two regular-season matchups. The Lakers won the first behind seven shutout innings from Nate Rost, while the Orioles flipped the script in the second matchup with a 6-0 victory.
In New Prague's postseason-opening 1-0 victory against Montgomery Sunday, Beau Plaisance and TJ Bergland combined to shut out the Mallards, and both could be rested enough to work in tandem Thursday against Faribault.
Bergland pitched out of relief in New Prague's 6-0 win against Faribault, while Plaisance has not pitched against the Lakers this summer.
Lechtenberg said Tuesday that he was closing in on a plan for Faribault's pitching strategy, but was still ironing out a few of the details. Regardless of who starts on the mound, though, the Lakers are aiming to repeat Tuesday's hot start.
"It's going to be the same thing," Nate Rost said. "With your backs to the wall you have to come out and play. You have nothing to lose, and the other thing is we're out here for fun. We're old men playing baseball, so we're going to go out there and have fun."