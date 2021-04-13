The Faribault girls golf team started its season Thursday afternoon with a nine-hole match against Mankato East at Faribault Golf and Country Club. The Falcons posted a team score of 265, and won the match after Mankato East's fourth golfer was unable to compete due to a COVID-19 protocols.

Payton Ross notched the top score for the Falcons with a 60, while Ellie Hunt provided a 64, Ryann Louis scored a 69 and Tessa Bauer shot a 72.

Faribault next competes in a triangular Monday with Albert Lea and Winona at Albert Lea Green Lea Golf Course.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments