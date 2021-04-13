The Faribault girls golf team started its season Thursday afternoon with a nine-hole match against Mankato East at Faribault Golf and Country Club. The Falcons posted a team score of 265, and won the match after Mankato East's fourth golfer was unable to compete due to a COVID-19 protocols.
Payton Ross notched the top score for the Falcons with a 60, while Ellie Hunt provided a 64, Ryann Louis scored a 69 and Tessa Bauer shot a 72.
Faribault next competes in a triangular Monday with Albert Lea and Winona at Albert Lea Green Lea Golf Course.