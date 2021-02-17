Entering the season, few knew what to make of the Faribault wrestling team.
That included the Falcons themselves after FHS graduated a bounty of seniors in 2020 and both of their individual state qualifiers, and entered the season with only four seniors and two juniors on the roster.
So far, Faribault has proved that experience does not directly correlate with talent on its way to a perfect 15-0 start to the season that features an 8-0 mark against Big 9 Conference opponents. The Falcons are the last remaining undefeated team in the Big 9.
"I mean, Dylan (Lippert) and Josh (Oathoudt) went to state and we lost a big group last year," Faribault senior Cael Casteel said. "I'm really glad that we were able to keep it going.
"Last year we were doing really good as well, and I think that's added onto this year," Casteel added. "The past couple years we weren't doing so hot, so I'm happy it's our time to shine."
Casteel is one of those four seniors, alongside Tyler Boyd, Gael Ramirez and Christian Velazquez. Casteel, Boyd, Ramirez and junior Aiden Tobin are the four captains tasked by Faribault coach Jesse Armbruster with directing a varsity roster featuring four eighth graders, seven freshmen and 10 sophomores.
"We knew we were going to be young, so it was going to be interesting to see all the young guys come up and see what we were going to be able to do in the lineup," Tobin said. "Seeing how Northfield finished and how Owatonna finished and looking at the rankings coming into this year, it was going to be interesting in the duals against them."
The conference schedule was undoubtedly backloaded with talent, but as those top teams have started to pop up, Faribault has been able to swat away all challengers. That includes a 39-30 victory Feb. 2 against Class AAA No. 7 Northfield, which has so far lost only to the Falcons.
A week later, Faribault knocked back Albert Lea 33-30.
The key in both those matches and the overall success to start the year, has been the dominance of the Falcons in the first handful of matches starting in the 106-pound weight class. The quartet of eighth grader Bo Bokman, freshman JT Hausen, freshman Elliott Viland and Boyd all won against both Albert Lea and Northfield.
"Our lightweights come out and get us big points right away and that momentum swing carries us through the rest of the dual," Tobin said. "That's been the key factor in all those big duals so far."
Then, the Falcons pick up enough points in the middle and upper weight classes to hold off the charging opponents. Against Northfield, that meant back-to-back decisions from Tobin and Casteel at 160 and 170, before Gabe Shatskikh's fall at 220 clinched the victory.
Against Albert Lea, it was a Ramirez fall at 145, a Tobin decision at 152 and then another match-clinching fall from Shatskikh at 220.
"Falls are huge," Tobin said. "Armbruster has been going over the stats and our point differentials and all that, and falls have been a major difference. Every dual that we've blown out, we've blown them out with falls and every dual that's been close, the fall count has been close."
The schedule will remain tough in the following weeks. On Thursday, Faribault travels to a triangular at Rochester Mayo, which knocked the Falcons out of last season's Section 1AAA tournament.
Albert Lea travels to Faribault on Saturday looking for a reversal of the first match between the teams, and a Feb. 27 date against Class AAA No. 7 Owatonna looms as the last major hurdle for the Falcons to clear in order to close out an undefeated Big 9 regular season.
After that comes the Section 1AAA tournament, which features a field six deep with contending teams when Farmington is added to the Big 9 mix of Faribault, Northfield, Owatonna, Rochester Mayo and Albert Lea.
"We've definitely slowed down in recent years in sections," Tobin said. "Every year that I've been in the lineup, we start hot and then sections come around and we start to slow down and lose momentum. We're hoping this year to keep the momentum up and change that."