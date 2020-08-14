Typically, this time of year is hectic for Waterville-Elysian-Morristown football coach Mike Richards.
With the first day of practice approaching, Richards might be rapidly preparing to lead the Buccaneers onto the field. This year, though — with football season delayed from the fall until the spring — the third-year coach has time to reflect on how to make the best out of an irregular season.
Monday, that led him into the office of W-E-M Activities Director Jeff Boran.
“He came up with a pretty good scenario,” Richards said. “Normally, when the season starts in August, there’s not a lot of contact you have with kids. Now, with school starting and the season starting later, I’m going to be able to talk with some of these kids throughout the year, so maybe I can do a little bit more recruiting and get some kids that normally don’t come out to come out. You always have to take the best of what they give us.”
The extra time spent recruiting is only the start of what might look different surrounding high school football this season.
For starters, the season will feature only six games and any potential postseason slate is still to be determined. Plus, instead of starting the season concerned with overheating and ending it by making sure players can still feel their fingers, those situations will be reversed.
In the meantime, Richards is encouraging all of his athletes to do anything that’s not football-related this fall, including joining the W-E-M cross country team or the soccer team at Waseca, which has a co-op with W-E-M.
“They’re going to get in shape and they’re going to get their muscles working,” Richards said. “I think staying active is going to be the biggest part.”
So, while football teams won’t have the benefit of two-a-day practices while school is still out for the summer this year, they might not be as necessary if players are coming off a fall and winter sports season.
“There won’t be as many ‘getting them into shape’ scenarios,” Richards said.
On the other hand, there might not be an abundance of facilities to take advantage of that extra time not needed for conditioning. With practice slated to start in the middle of March, W-E-M’s practice field and game field might still be thawing out or draped in snow.
With one larger gym that’s used for competitions and one smaller gym, indoor accommodations are possible, but those will also need to be shared up with the volleyball-playing Buccaneers.
“It might be a situation where we’re going in morning or later on in the evenings, just work that in,” Richards said. “We’ve got a pretty good relationship with (Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton), so maybe we can work something out where we can get over to their turf field. I’m not exactly sure how our practice facility or field is going to hold up.”
Before all that, however, the Buccaneers will have an opportunity to at least practice this fall. The Minnesota State High School League announced it was opening up a fall practice season from Sept. 14-Oct. 3 for football and volleyball teams.
Because those 12 practice sessions aren’t directly leading up to any competitions, Richards expects to treat them as an advanced form of how he usually runs the team’s summer practices.
“I think it’s going to be quite similar to what we did there, and then we’ll work more on bigger, faster, stronger type stuff with the weight room and running,” Richards said. “There’ll probably be some gameplay in there because 12 practices in a row can be a little monotonous, so we’ll probably try to break that up some.”
Those extra practice sessions will also provide extra reps for a Buccaneer team that will feature a handful of new faces all over the field.
The unusual preseason in March will also lend itself to a more-simplified playbook, which Richards said he was already planning on implementing.
“I think we’re going to stick to the gameplan of what we were going to do at the start of the year, if the season would have started in August,” Richards said. “We’re just going to stick with that. We were looking at slowing it down already with the play calling, just because we have some newer faces out on the field. For us, it might be a little bit better to get these kids acquainted with the playbook a little bit more, and it might work out in our benefit, but who knows?”