After a delay to start the summer traveling season due to high school section playoffs, the Faribault Fury 14U team went undefeated this past weekend at the Bison A/B Showdown in Buffalo. The Fury 14's defeated Arctic Blast 10-2 in the semifinals, followed by a 12-3 win over Princeton in the Gold Bracket championship. Alayna Simon and Morgan Wilson pitched the team to the 5 wins in the tournament, while Reagan Drengenberg knocked over three home runs in the two bracket play games.
Pictured in the front (from left to right): Anna Cohen, Evie Donahue, Anna Tobin, Gabbie Boevers. Back row: Reagan Drengenberg, Maiya Kolterman, Jamie Adamek, Rylee Sietsema, Alayna Simon, Emma Minick, and Morgan Wilson. Not pictured: Olivia Smith, coaches Jason Tobin, Erik Smith, Jesse Armbruster, McKayla Armbruster, and Makenna Smith. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Fastpitch)