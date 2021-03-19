The Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team fought back from a 20-point second-half deficit Thursday night, but ultimately did not come all the way back in a 49-42 defeat at Fillmore Central in the first round of the Section 1A girls basketball tournament.
Eighth-seeded Fillmore Central led ninth-seeded Bethlehem Academy 28-12 at halftime.
The Cardinals were led by 14 points from Lindsay Hanson and 13 points and three 3-pointers from Kate Trump, while Mercedes Huerta (six points), Malia Hunt (four points), Josie Rose (four points) and Anna DeMars (one point) also scored.
Despite the loss, Bethlehem Academy finished the season having won three of its last four, and four of its last six games.