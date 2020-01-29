The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team played another strong game on Tuesday night, coming away with a 76-42 win against NRHEG.
The Bucs played possibly their best first half of the year and went into halftime with a commanding 50-23 lead, more or less putting the game out of reach for the Panthers.
“Offensively, tonight was the best we have moved the ball, and that created a lot of wide open looks in rhythm that we knocked down,” WEM coach Ty Kaus said.
Ranked No. 5 in Class A, the Bucs had 14 assists in the first half alone, and quickly took control of the game despite the fact that the Panthers scored on their first couple of possessions.
“I thought we really controlled things on the defensive end and had great energy,” Kaus said. “I’m really proud of our effort and focus on defense, and we shared the ball extremely well all night.”
Toryn Richards scored 20 points for the Bucs, followed by Brielle Bartelt and Trista Hering with 13 points each. Hering’s point total was a career high.
“Trista has been getting better and better, and it was nice to see Toryn get her shot going on the offensive end, and she was all over the place defensively as well,” Kaus said. “She was aggressive and confident all night and it showed. I really liked our balance on offense tonight.”
Ellie Ready tallied nine points, Kylie Pittmann scored eight, Allison Reints chipped in five, Lindsay Condon finished with four, and Payton Polzin and Sadie Oorlog scored two apiece.
Richards also had six assists and four steals in the game, while Bartelt finished with five assists and four steals. Hering led WEM with nine rebounds, followed by Richards with eight and Reints with four.
As a team, the Bucs scored 36 points off turnovers while improving to 18-1 overall and 10-0 in the Gopher Conference. Their next game is a home game against the Hayfield Vikings (9-10 overall, 2-8 Gopher Conference) on Friday.