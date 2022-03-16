Scott Trump has been asked about Mercedes Huerta countless times.
Huerta has been running Trump’s offense since he took over as the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team prior to the 2019-20 season and has drawn rave reviews from opposing coaches.
Still, even after three seasons of fielding questions about what allows Huerta to operate a cut above the rest, Trump can’t narrow it down to anything tangible like her jump shot or ball handling.
“I think the things that separate her from a lot of girls are the intangible things,” Trump said. “The things you can’t coach. She has an unbelievable amount of drive. She works incredibly hard and is in the gym a ton. She has a great motor and the love, the passion that she has for basketball separates her a lot, too. She’s a special kid that way.”
Those intangibles led to an outstanding senior season for Huerta, who was named the Faribault Daily News All-Area Player of the Year.
Throughout a varsity basketball career that started as an eighth grader, Huerta has flashed physical skills. Her ability to slice through opposing defenses off the dribble and finish inside and outside the paint often buoyed the Cardinals’ offense.
What changed this winter, she said, was more frequently passing the spotlight to her teammates.
Early in her career, Huerta said, she was prone to try and take on all five defenders herself. As she matured, however, she gradually learned to surrender some of that control.
“It’s not something you learn overnight,” Huerta said.
“I feel like I kind of developed how it’s not just about me. You’re a team, it’s not all about you and you have to work together to do what’s best for the team.”
That development is evident through her season average of 4.1 assists, a career high and the top mark for Bethlehem Academy. She still led the Cardinals in scoring with 12.6 points a night, but did so while averaging only 9.4 shot attempts per game.
Beyond those impressive statistics — which also include 3.0 steals a game, 1.5 blocks and making 42% of her field goals — Trump says Huerta’s impact is far reaching.
“She’s a calming aspect,” Trump said. “Obviously you’re going to miss the points, you’re going to miss the assists, you’re going to miss all the statistical things that she has in her career. I don’t ever worry about the point guard position when she’s with us. We don’t gameplan a lot for those types of things. I just know she’s going to understand the game and take care of that side of things.”
That attitude permeates throughout the rest of the roster. On a team with three seniors, six juniors and three freshmen, the Cardinals operated as a well-run unit.
After feeling gracious for how she was welcomed onto the varsity team as an eighth grader, Huerta said she wanted to return the favor for any girls younger than her.
“It just becomes your family,” Huerta said. “When I first started in eighth grade everyone from the seniors and juniors all invited me and didn’t exclude me. It just felt like they were my all sisters, they cared a lot and I got close with everyone throughout the years.
“I always looked up to them and they were my friends. I wanted to be that for younger girls, too.”
That cohesiveness helped counter runs for opposing teams on the court for Bethlehem Academy, which finished with 11 wins this year. That’s more that the Cardinals won in the first three years of Huerta’s varsity career, before a 6-11 mark in last year’s truncated season signaled this season’s step forward.
That improvement starts with Huerta, Trump said.
“She’s a team-first kid, which is any coach’s dream,” Trump said. “Having a kid that’s totally focused on and bought into everything that we’ve tried to do over the last few years makes my job way easier. Her job’s not to make my job easier, but it’s just a fact.”
Huerta added, “It was really fun. Beating teams that we always wanted to beat and being able to work together and pull it off felt really good. Especially after years of not getting many of them.”