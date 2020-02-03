It wasn’t pretty, but the MSAD girls basketball team got the job done Monday in a 34-29 win over Shattuck-St. Mary’s.
“We beat them back in December and won by a larger margin,” MSAD coach Ryan Smith-Hastings said. “We played a pretty sloppy game tonight; however, we were able to pull out the win, and now we can turn our focus to the GPSD tournament starting on Thursday.”
Dalina Schwartz again led the Trojans with 24 points and also contributed six rebounds and two steals, while Javanna Johnson scored eight points and grabbed two rebounds and five steals.
Esther Olakunle chipped in two points and also finished with nine rebounds and a steal, while Ruby Hernandez-Gutierrez contributed four rebounds and a steal.
The Trojans will now travel to the Great Plains Schools for the Deaf basketball tournament in Sulphur, Oklahoma with a 5-8 record.