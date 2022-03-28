Head coach: Jonathan McDonough, 4th year at WEM, 1st year as boys head coach.
Assistant coaches: Al Baker.
ROSTER
Michael Adams
Reed Sammon
Zach Quast
Blake Quick
Sam Rezac
Mason Richter
Alex Roemhildt
Benjamin Root
Jobb Saemrow
Charles Slayton
Spencer Oorlog
Griffin Storey
Talen Taylor
Tarek Tolzman
Ethan Ungaro
Cash Wenker
Aric Williams
John Woratschka
Isaac Quast
Casey Oorlog
Cody Akemann
Preston Grams
Ahmad Alladin
Aiden Anderson
Jasper Christensen
Cody Culhane
Mason Denis
Myles Geyer
Alexavier Gibson
Ethan Greenwald
Dru Ohnstad
Grady Grohman
Dylan Holicky
Wyatt Jans
Keegan Kuball
David Lamp
Evan Lange-Wenker
Maddox Moreno
Jasper Morris
Sebastian Wright
KEY ATHLETES
Keegan Kuball - Returning shot put thrower. Keegan has gotten stronger since last year, and I would expect a pretty good post season run by him this year.
Jasper Morris - Returning to run the mile and try some shorter races as well. He just missed advancing to state last year, but he is returning with a better work ethic and more experience this year. He is committed to advancing to sections at the very least this year.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Aric Williams - New sprinter this year. I am hoping for a stronger 4x200 relay, as well as some points in the 200-meter dash.
2021 RECAP
Seventh out of eight in the conference.
2022 OUTLOOK
I would expect that we have three to four athletes advance to sections this year. Two athletes have a chance of moving on further, but will be entirely dependent on their ability to keep their goals in the front of their minds throughout the season. I would expect us to move up two to three places at the Conference meet this year.
COMPETITION
After the first indoor meet, it looks like Maple River might be one of the tougher teams of the conference, though Medford had a strong showing as well.