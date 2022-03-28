COACHES

Head coach: Jonathan McDonough, 4th year at WEM, 1st year as boys head coach.

Assistant coaches: Al Baker.

ROSTER

Michael Adams

Reed Sammon

Zach Quast

Blake Quick

Sam Rezac

Mason Richter

Alex Roemhildt

Benjamin Root

Jobb Saemrow

Charles Slayton

Spencer Oorlog

Griffin Storey

Talen Taylor

Tarek Tolzman

Ethan Ungaro

Cash Wenker

Aric Williams

John Woratschka

Isaac Quast

Casey Oorlog

Cody Akemann

Preston Grams

Ahmad Alladin

Aiden Anderson

Jasper Christensen

Cody Culhane

Mason Denis

Myles Geyer

Alexavier Gibson

Ethan Greenwald

Dru Ohnstad

Grady Grohman

Dylan Holicky

Wyatt Jans

Keegan Kuball

David Lamp

Evan Lange-Wenker

Maddox Moreno

Jasper Morris

Sebastian Wright

KEY ATHLETES

Keegan Kuball - Returning shot put thrower. Keegan has gotten stronger since last year, and I would expect a pretty good post season run by him this year.

Jasper Morris - Returning to run the mile and try some shorter races as well. He just missed advancing to state last year, but he is returning with a better work ethic and more experience this year. He is committed to advancing to sections at the very least this year.

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

Aric Williams - New sprinter this year. I am hoping for a stronger 4x200 relay, as well as some points in the 200-meter dash.

2021 RECAP

Seventh out of eight in the conference.

2022 OUTLOOK

I would expect that we have three to four athletes advance to sections this year. Two athletes have a chance of moving on further, but will be entirely dependent on their ability to keep their goals in the front of their minds throughout the season. I would expect us to move up two to three places at the Conference meet this year.

COMPETITION

After the first indoor meet, it looks like Maple River might be one of the tougher teams of the conference, though Medford had a strong showing as well.

