John Palmer fired a complete-game shutout in a 7-0 victory Saturday at Waseca to provide the Falcons with a victory in game one of a doubleheader, which finished with the Bluejays snagging a 13-6 victory in the second game.
Palmer allowed only three hits in game one, during which he walked just one batter and struck out 13. Palmer also notched a pair of singles and scored twice, while Tim Neirby doubled, singled and drove in three runs, and Hunter Nelson and Jack Knutson each picked up a single.
Those were the only six hits, but those were supplemented by the Falcons working a total of 10 walks and four hit by pitches.
In game two, Faribault partially fought back from an 8-3 deficit with a trio of runs in the top of the sixth, but Waseca re-extended its lead with five runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Ayden Qualey, Teddy Calmer, Teagan Almendinger and Hunter Edwards combined to handle the pitching duties for the Falcons. Offensively, Nelson and Will Burmeister both collected a pair of singles, Calmer waited out three walks and Matthias Lenway worked a pair of walks.
Faribault next plays Thursday afternoon at home against Rochester John Marshall.