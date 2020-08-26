The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls cross-country team begins the 2020 season in an enviable position.
Not only is everyone back for the Grizzlies, but they also bring back a top five that dominated the Gopher Conference meet last season. WEM/JWP claimed the top five spots at last year’s conference meet to win the meet with an amazingly low score of 15. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva finished a distant second with 71 points.
Addison Peed earned Gopher Conference runner of the year honors while Lauren Dimler, Madison Zimbrich, Ashlin Keyes and Emma Johnson joined her on the all-conference first team.
Peed and Dimler went on to qualify for the Class A state meet after Peed finished fifth at the Section 2A meet and Dimler took 10th. Peed turned in a time of 19 minutes, 46.8 seconds and Dimler finished in 20:13.9. Peed finished 62nd at the Class A state meet with a time of 20:13.1 and Dimler finished 110th in 20:55.4 in her second trip to the state meet.
“We have the depth on the girls side,” WEM/JWP co-head coach Jon McDonough said. “When it comes to the conference meet, I think it’s going to be tough deciding on our top eight.”
That’s because seven Grizzlies finished in the top 10 last season at the conference meet.
Madison Zimbrich turned in a solid performance at last year’s Section 2A meet by finishing 17th in 20:32.8 and Ashlin Keyes placed 31st in 21:31.1. Lexie Dahlberg and Madison Kunst earned second team all-conference selections last season, as well.
WEM/JWP finished third last year at the section meet as a team for the second straight year.
The boys team remains in flux this season with top runner Landon Dimler out due to injury. Dimler finished 36th at the section meet last season with a time of 18:21.4.
Additionally, the Grizzlies graduated Pablo Sacristan, who served as the team’s No. 2 runner last season. Sacristan finished eighth at the conference meet last season.
Joshua Bengston finished 49th at the section meet with a time of 18:51.7 as an eighth-grader and Brennan Hoehn took 55th in 18:57.7 as a sophomore.
The good news for WEM/JWP is that it has picked up athletes from volleyball and football this season. The program has 44 total athletes out this year, including an increase of 15 from WEM alone.
“We grabbed a lot of kids from football and volleyball who are really competitive,” McDonough said.
Evan Lange-Wenker, Cody Culhane, Memphis James and Gavin Krause are expected to contribute this year on the boys side, McDonough said.
The boys finished third at last year’s Gopher Conference meet. Dimler earned all-conference honors while Bengston and Hoehn captured honorable mention all-conference awards. The boys went on to finish 11th out of 18 at the section meet last season.