FIRST TEAM
Ian Ehlers, junior, forward, Faribault
2021-22 statistics (per-game averages): 8.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals, 41% field goal percentage, 28.1% 3-point percentage, 50% free throw percentage.
The lone non-senior on the first team, Ehlers asserted himself in his first year as a full-time starter for the Falcons. He was among the leaders for the Falcons in terms of scoring, rebounding, assists and shooting inside and outside the arc.
Devin Lockerby, senior, center, Faribault
2021-22 statistics (per-game averages): 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 55.1% field goal percentage, 40% free throw percentage.
Lockerby is perhaps the most physically dominant player in the area. The strength and size of a Division I offensive lineman combined with the athleticism to out-leap just about every opposing center made him a handful to defend all season.
Laden Nerison, senior, guard, Kenyon-Wanamingo
2021-22 statistics (per-game averages): 17.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.4 steals, 49% field goal percentage.
Nerison is a dynamic scorer that produces in every area of the court, and one that still maintained a sterling shooting percentage despite operating as the clear top option for the Knights. Add in his defensive thievery, and the senior capped his high school career with a remarkable season.
Brady Nutter, senior, forward, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
2021-22 statistics (per-game averages): 17.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.4 steals, 2.0 blocks, 41.4 field goal percentage, 27.3 3-point percentage, 55.4 free throw percentage.
When star point guard Domanik Paulson went down with a season-ending injury after only four games, Nutter was thrust into a massive role. He handled the added responsibilities incredibly well, leading the Buccaneers in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.
Justin Simones, senior, forward, Bethlehem Academy
2021-22 statistics (per-game averages): 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 59% field goal percentage, 57% free throw percentage.
Simones wasn’t the most physically imposing center/forward in the Gopher Conference, but he was among the best in terms of scoring and rebounding. He racked up 390 points on only 296 field goal attempts this season and averaged 3.8 offensive rebounds a game.
SECOND TEAM
Jordan Klecker, senior, guard, Faribault
2021-22 statistics (per-game averages): 8.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 37.5% field goal percentage, 32% 3-point percentage, 63% free throw percentage.
Klecker’s ability to knock down a shot from behind the arc and attack the basket off the dribble was a consistent source of offense for the Falcons.
Paul Kortsch, senior, center, Kenyon-Wanamingo
2021-22 statistics (per-game averages): 11.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.6 blocks, 48% field goal percentage.
The fact that Kortsch averaged a double-double is impressive enough. Add in his elite rim-protecting abilities and he has a plausible argument that he might belong on the first team.
Brad Sartor, senior, guard, Bethlehem Academy
2021-22 statistics (per-game averages): 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 34% field goal percentage, 21% 3-point percentage, 80% free throw percentage.
After missing the start of the season with an injury, Sartor transformed the Cardinals by finishing as the second-leading scorer, and racking up the third-most assists and steals.
Gavin Sommer, senior, guard, Kenyon-Wanamingo
2021-22 statistics (per-game averages): 9.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.8 steals, 33% 3-point percentage.
Sommer graduated from a seldom-used reserve last season to an integral part of everything the Knights did this season. The Knights relied on his production in every aspect of the game.
Michael Taylor, senior, forward, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
2021-22 statistics (per-game averages): 15.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 49.0% field goal percentage, 63.2% free throw percentage.
In his first and only season in a Buccaneer uniform after transferring from Waseca, Taylor was the team’s most efficient scorer. Inside the paint, there were few in the area more capable of forcing the ball into the basket.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Matthew Croke, senior, guard, Bethlehem Academy
2021-22 statistics (per-game averages): 7.5 points, 39% field goal percentage, 37% 3-point percentage, 83% free throw percentage.
Croke understood his role for the Cardinals and successfully operated as a 3-point specialist to fuel a senior-year breakout.
Hudson Dillon, sophomore, guard, Bethlehem Academy
2021-22 statistics (per-game averages): 3.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.9 steals, 35% field goal percentage, 12% 3-point percentage, 52% free throw percentage.
Another example of playing within your role, Dillon was never particularly worried about his own scoring. Instead, he led the Cardinals in assists and steals, and was the team’s top defensive rebounder by a wide margin despite his position at point guard.
Charlie King, junior, forward, Bethlehem Academy
2021-22 statistics (per-game averages): 7.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 steals, 35% field goal percentage, 25% 3-point percentage, 47% free throw percentage.
Perhaps the most athletic member of the Cardinals, King did a bit of everything this season. He finished second for the Cardinals in assists and steals, and third in scoring and rebounding.
Hunter Nelson, senior, guard, Faribault
2021-22 statistics (per-game averages): 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.2 steals, 29.7% field goal percentage, 18.7% 3-point percentage, 44.3% free throw percentage.
Faribault’s de-facto point guard contributed all over the stat sheet, most notably with his team-best average of 2.2 steals a game that often led to transition opportunities going the other way.
Trevor Steberg, senior, guard, Kenyon-Wanamingo
2021-22 statistics (per-game averages): 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.7 steals.
Steberg is another senior for the Knights that contributed across the board and one who provided a lot of support that isn’t directly reflected through the box score.