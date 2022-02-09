Girls basketball: Triton 42, Bethlehem Academy 39 By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Michael Hughes Author email Feb 9, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In a back-and-forth contest Tuesday night at Bethlehem Academy, the Triton girls basketball team escaped with a 42-39 victory against host Bethlehem Academy.The Cobras led 22-21 at halftime.Mercedes Huerta and Kate Trump led the Cardinals in scoring with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Huerta also dished out a team-high four assists, while Trump snatched eight rebounds.Lindsay Hanson grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds to go with eight points.Bethlehem Academy was done in however by a cold shooting night. The Cardinals converted on just 25% of field goals, but did knock down 9 of 12 free throws. Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mercedes Huerta Kate Trump Bethlehem Academy Sport Basketball Basketball Team Cardinal Free Throw Shooting Michael Hughes Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin. Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault mayor pleads guilty to careless driving in DWI case Sheriff deputy dash cam shows woman was struck in roadway Sen. Jasinski recovering from serious snowmobile crash Faribault council selects Rochester officer as new police chief Lifelong city caretaker retiring after 41 years Upcoming Events Feb 9 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, Feb 9, 2022 Feb 9 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Wed, Feb 9, 2022 Feb 9 Wednesday Wear Wed, Feb 9, 2022 Feb 9 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Feb 9, 2022 Feb 10 Community Dinner Thu, Feb 10, 2022 Submit an Event