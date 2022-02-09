In a back-and-forth contest Tuesday night at Bethlehem Academy, the Triton girls basketball team escaped with a 42-39 victory against host Bethlehem Academy.

The Cobras led 22-21 at halftime.

Mercedes Huerta and Kate Trump led the Cardinals in scoring with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Huerta also dished out a team-high four assists, while Trump snatched eight rebounds.

Lindsay Hanson grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds to go with eight points.

Bethlehem Academy was done in however by a cold shooting night. The Cardinals converted on just 25% of field goals, but did knock down 9 of 12 free throws.

