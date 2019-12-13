After losing a heartbreaking match to Owatonna in overtime on Tuesday, the Faribault girls hockey team responded in the best way possible with a dominant 8-2 win at Mankato East/Loyola on Thursday.
The Falcons wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard, as Isabelle Stephes scored a goal at the 1:20 into the game.
The Cougar defense limited the Falcons for a good portion of the first period, but the Falcon offense went on a tear late in the period and broke the game wide open. Haley Lang started the scoring spree at the 5:29 mark, assisted by Olivia Williamson and Grace McCoshen. Williamson scored the team’s third goal at the with 32 seconds left in the first with an assist from Lang, and Rylie Starkson slapped the puck into the net with nine seconds seconds left in the first with an assist from Abigail Goodwin.
McCoshen put Faribault up 5-0 early in the second period, and while the Cougars avoided the shutout with a goal at the 15:01 mark, the Falcons just kept rolling, as Williamson scored her second goal of the game just 20 seconds after the Cougars got on the scoreboard.
The Cougars opened the third period with a goal to cut the deficit to 6-2 but Starkson and Williamson each scored another goal in the period to cap off the scoring.
Ashley Rost served as the goalie for Faribault, in place of Mikayla Bohner. Faribault coach Mike Dietsch said Rost played very well and helped the team earn the win.