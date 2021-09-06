Perhaps one of the biggest changes from 2020 to 2021 for fall sports is the return of full-fledged cross country invitationals, which double as festivals.
After a season in which race sizes were capped at three teams, and those teams were limited to a certain number of runners on the course at a time, the more traditional mobs have returned this fall.
One of the biggest mobs Faribault will run in this season happens on its home course Friday with the Faribault Invitational.
On the boys side, the field includes Class AAA No. 2-ranked Stillwater, while the girls race features Section 1AAA bully Farmington. That’s in addition to Big 9 rivals Owatonna, Northfield, Red Wing, Winona, Austin, Albert Lea, Mankato West and Mankato East.
For a boys and girls team with aspirations of contending for a state berth in Section 1AA, Friday presents a great opportunity against a star-studded field to take a step toward those goals.
K-W volleyball (Tuesday at Stewartville, Thursday at USC)
So far, the Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team, has passed each of its tests this season.
The Knights were tested and prevailed in a five-set victory at Lake City. The blew past Goodhue on the road for a sweep, and looked sharp in a season-opening sweep against Legacy Christian.
The biggest test yet, though, arrives Tuesday afternoon, when Kenyon-Wanamingo travels to play at Class AAA No. 2 Stewartville. The Knights don’t share a section with the Tigers, and no longer have to battle for Hiawatha Valley League positioning, so this serves only to bolster what’s turning into an impressive resume through the non-conference slate.
Thus far, Stewartville is 3-0 thanks to a sweep against Class A No. 5 Bethlehem Academy and four-set victories against Byron and Rochester Mayo.
BA volleyball (Tuesday vs. Mayer Lutheran, Thursday vs. JWP)
Speaking of tough non-conference slates, Bethlehem Academy keeps tacking on ranked opponents to its start of the season. After a pair of losses against Stewartville and Eden Prairie, the Cardinals play at home for the first time Tuesday night against Class A No. 1 Mayer Lutheran.
The Crusaders have started 3-0 against their own daunting schedule, with a five-set win against Class A No. 2 Minneota, and sweeps of Class AA No. 2 Watertown-Mayer and Jordan.
The schedule calms down some for Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, but even that’s against a Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton squad that’s started the season 2-1 with wins against St. Clair and Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial.
Faribault volleyball (Tuesday vs. Mankato East, Thursday at Rochester Mayo)
The Falcons start their Big 9 Conference slate this week against a Mankato East squad that gave them fits in 2020, and a Rochester Mayo team that’s looked strong to start 2021.
Against Mankato East last year, Faribault claimed a back-and-forth five-set victory. This year, the Cougars have started 2-1 with sweeps against Austin and Winona and a four-set defeat against Red Wing.
Rochester Mayo, meanwhile, started its campaign with sweeps of Cambridge-Isanti and Farmington before a four-set loss against Stewartville last week.