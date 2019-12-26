The Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights’ wrestling team is one of 17 high schools that will be wrestling in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Saturday morning. The Knights will battle against a number of teams from both Wisconsin and Minnesota, with the tournament set to start at 9:15 a.m. at the McPhee Center at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire.
Entering Saturday’s tournament, the Knights are 7-1 on the year, with their best wins coming against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, Dec. 19, against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Dec. 10, and against St. Croix Falls on Dec. 7. KW’s only loss this season was to Foley, currently ranked No.7 in Class AA.
The Dover-Eyota Eagles had been ranked at No. 12 in Class A, and the unranked Knights dispatched them by a score of 40-27. They topped Zumbrota-Mazeppa 36-31 back on Dec. 10, which was especially sweet given that the Cougars were one of only two teams to finish ahead of KW in the Hiawatha Valley Conference standings last season.
And St. Croix Falls had been ranked as high as No. 4 in Division 3 in Wisconsin.
It’s possible, if not likely, that KW’s hot start to the season might propel the Knights into the next batch of rankings, which are due on Jan. 9. But head coach Nathan Lexvold and the team are only focused on one match at a time.
It just so happens that they’ll be facing plenty of competition on Saturday in the form of eight schools from Wisconsin and eight from Minnesota.
“We’ll be wrestling against a lot of good teams at the Eau Claire tournament, and then after that we have another team tournament up in Bemidji on January 10,” Lexvold said. “We’ll be going on the road a little bit, but we’ll be wrestling against some other great teams and that’s really helped us a lot up to this point. There are a couple of top-ranked teams that we could run into, so we’ll be facing some really good competition.”
At first glance, the top team on Saturday should be the Simley Spartans out of Inver Grove Heights. The Spartans are currently ranked No. 1 in Class AA and have been ranked nationally in the top 25 for seven out of the last 10 years. The Spartans are 12-time state champions.
Also on tap for Saturday’s meet is St. Croix Central, a team that’s just on the cusp of the rankings in Wisconsin’s Division 2.
Other Wisconsin schools include Abbotsford, Durand, Eau Claire Memorial, Independence, Logan, Mondovi and Superior.
Minnesota will be repped by Central High School, Cloquet, Grand Rapids, Mahtomedi, Maple Grove, Pine Island and Rocori.