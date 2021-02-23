BOYS BASKETBALL
Bethlehem Academy 76, NRHEG 65
Backed by a blistering first half, the Cardinals (3-7, 2-6 Gopher Conference) held on for an 11-point victory Tuesday night on the road to string together a three-game winning streak.
Bethlehem Academy led 52-21 at halftime, which was enough of a cushion to sustain NRHEG (3-9, 3-6) claiming a 44-24 second-half advantage.
Brady Strodtman led the way for the Cardinals with 32 points, while a well-rounded Kade Robb mixed 18 points with 10 rebounds and six assists and Justin Simones paired 15 points with nine rebounds. Riley Kangas also scored six points, and Bo Dienst added five points.
"Credit to BA, they came out and played well in the first half and got up early and got some easy baskets and did a great job of pushing the ball up the floor for layups after our misses," NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said. "When they did miss shots, they got offensive rebounds and capitalized on those as well.
NRHEG stormed back in the second half with a balanced attack led by 17 points from Daxter Lee, 14 from Porter Peterson, 12 from Kordell Schlaak, 11 via Jack Olson and nine from Ashton Johnson.
"The second half our energy and effort was 100 times better and came out with a sense of urgency that we didn't show in the first half," Lundberg said. "We had the game to 13 with about three plus minutes left. I was proud that we continued to fight and never quit. In the end we just couldn't overcome our off night of shooting.
Bethlehem Academy converted on 59% of its field-goal attempts, made 6 of 14 3-pointers and 10 of 17 free throws. NRHEG countered that with a 44% mark from the field, a 5 of 17 showing from 3-point range and a 6 of 10 success rate from the line.
The Cardinals return home Thursday night to battle Hayfield (9-3, 7-2), while the Panthers will host Medford (2-8, 2-5) on Friday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEM 66, United South Central 24
A smothering defense keyed another large victory Tuesday night at home for the Buccaneers (8-2, 6-1 Gopher Conference), who allowed only 11 points in the first half before letting up to allow 13 points in the second half.
That defense allowed for senior Brielle Bartelt's 18 points to nearly match the Rebels (1-9, 0-8), with Kylie Pittmann's 12 points and Toryn Richards' 10 points pushing the Buccaneers comfortably over the top.
Overall, 10 different players scored for WEM, which shot 43% from the field, 6 of 18 from 3-point range and 8 of 13 at the line.
United South Central was limited to only a 27% clip from the field, and made just 1 of 8 3-point attempts.
WEM next hosts Maple River (5-6, 4-4) on Friday night.
BOYS HOCKEY
Faribault 2, Mankato West 2
The Falcons (5-4-1) bounced back from a 1-0 deficit at the end of the first period, but surrendered the game-tying goal with 31 seconds remaining Tuesday night in Mankato.
The Scarlets (9-1-2) surged out to that early advantage thanks to a 12-3 edge in shots through the first 17 minutes. After that, Faribault finished with more shots in both the second and third period.
Owen Nesburg tied the game 1-1 for the Falcons 8 minutes, 20 seconds into the second period with an unassisted goal, before Grady Goodwin put Faribault in front 3-2 2:45 into the third period off assists from Luke Vinar and Zack Slinger.
Mankato West fired three shots in overtime compared to one for Faribault.
Maclain Weasler finished with 28 saves for the Falcons, while Caleb Cross stopped 21 shots for the Scarlets. It was just the third time this season a team has scored at least two goals against Cross.
Faribault returns home Saturday afternoon for a noon clash against Winona (2-7-1).