Whether it was due to foul trouble, rust or some combination of the two, the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team was unable to produce the type of offense it has all season in the second half Friday night.
After entering halftime with a seven-point lead, the Buccaneers finished with more than twice as many turnovers (13) than field goals (5) in the second half, which allowed Blooming Prairie to surge ahead for a 43-42 victory in Waterville.
"It's been a weird stretch," WEM coach Ty Kaus said. "Literally half or pretty much all of our team just came of quarantine yesterday. With the exception of three of our girls, they haven't played in two weeks, so that showed a little bit tonight, too. They're a good team, and that played a part in it, too. They did some stuff that frustrated us a little bit, but I thought we still got some pretty good looks."
That cold spell proved costly when Blooming Prairie's Megan Oswald converted a go-ahead layup with 10 seconds left, and WEM watched a 3-pointer at the buzzer rim out.
Senior guard Brielle Bartelt scored the final seven points for the Buccaneers and led the team in scoring with 12 points, but her final basket was a midrange jumper with 5 minutes, 49 seconds remaining. Defensively, WEM only allowed five points from that point, as both teams struggled to produce much in terms of offensive consistency in a herky-jerky second-half after a relatively up-and-down opening period.
After senior Ellie Ready's layup 2:17 into the game provided a 5-3 lead, WEM did not trail again until Blooming Prairie's Megan Oswald's layup pushed the Awesome Blossoms in front 38-37 with 7:13 remaining in the game. In total, Blooming Prairie led for only 1 minute, 25 seconds of Friday's game.
"It was tough going," Kaus said of the second-half offense. "You turn it over 13 times in the second half and we had a lot of empty possessions where we didn't get shots. I thought we shot the ball pretty well, but we got a little tight at the end and started turning it over and got pretty tentative. We just couldn't score."
After Friday's win, the Awesome Blossoms are in control of a potential outright conference title.
The two teams are scheduled to meet again March 8 in Blooming Prairie, but there's a possibility that contest does not factor into the conference championship, which may be handed out based off the first rotation through the schedule if some teams are unable to make full second rotations through the conference.
If that is the case, the Awesome Blossoms can clinch the title outright with victories Feb. 19 at Bethlehem Academy (1-7, 1-6) and Feb. 23 at home against Medford (4-2, 3-1).
"We'll get another chance at them, and hopefully we take care of the ball a little bit better and be smarter on that end," Kaus said. "Defensively, just move our feet better, I guess, but just be stronger and more composed. Tonight we lost our composure a little bit, and that 100% starts with me. That one's on me and we have to do better at that."