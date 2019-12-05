COACHES
Head coach: Eric Hildebrandt, second year
Assistant coaches: Dean Reiter, second year; Scott Morrissey, second year, and Anthony Gustafson, second year
KEY PLAYERS
Abdimutalib Abdullahi, senior, F — Abdullahi was second on the team with 10.3 points per game and led with 1.3 steals. He showed ability to hit the three and drive to the basket. With Joe Palmer (23.7 PPG) graduated, the athletic 6-foot-4 forward will have to adapt to receiving more attention from defenses.
Nick Ehlers, junior, F — Ehlers at 6-foot-5 gives the Falcons a burgeoning post presence. He continues to get stronger now as an upperclassman and will be asked to tangle with opponents' top big men.
Maverick Jeanes, senior, G — Jeanes at 6-foot-2 had good ballhandling skills for his size. He was also one of the Falcons' better rebounders and can score, too.
KEEP AN EYE ON
The Falcons graduated nine seniors from last year's squad. New faces on varsity are Alex Sullivan, Hunter Nelson, Devin Lockerby, AJ Worrall, Jordan Klecker, Khalid Nurr and Joe Dozark.
Of those not yet mentioned, Nick Flom, John Palmer, Alex Leet, Evan Larson, Aqbal Abdullahi and Alex Gardner return varsity experience.
MOVED ON
Joe Palmer, F — Palmer will be missed most of last season's large senior class. He could score at will, pouring in 23.7 points per game despite seeing occasional double teams. The all-around player is now at Augsburg University.
Andy Prange, G — The ball was safe in Prange's hands as the Falcons starting point guard. He helped facilitate the offense and made hustle plays.
Guards Mitch Nelson and Trey Krannich, along with forward Jerad Moriarity also saw big minutes for the Falcons.
SEASON OUTLOOK
The Falcons finished 11-17 (9-13 Big 9) and earned eighth place in the conference. Faribault won a playoff game for the fourth time in the past five seasons after knocking off Worthington in round one. While they lack a dominant force like Palmer this time around, there's a case to be made that this year's group is a deeper and more athletic crew. Abdullahi missed the early part of last season and still impressed while playing catch up. The team was also adapting to the systems of new head coach and former Faribault assistant, Eric Hildebrandt. Last year's conference race was filled with state-ranked teams. Mankato East and Austin split the title and expect to be tough again. Waseca is expected to make a run at repeating as Section 2AAA champions.
COACHSPEAK
"We are an athletic group with depth. We are going to get better everyday in pursuit of becoming the best team we can become by playoff time." — Eric Hildebrandt
BY THE NUMBERS
39.8 — The percentage of scoring accounted for by 2019 graduate Joe Palmer.
6-4 — The Falcons' record last season in games decided by single digits.