Olivia Bauer's two-way contributions nearly helped the Falcons (0-1) push the Bears (1-0) to five sets, but after Faribault was unable to capitalize on a set point in the fourth frame Byron claimed five of the next eight rallies to finish off a season-opening win.
Bauer led the Falcons with 20 kills, in addition to tying for the team lead with 14 digs and two blocks. Clara Malecha also notched 14 digs and Isabel Herda mixed nine digs with 10 assists. Whitton Wolff led Faribault with 20 assists.
Maggie Leichtnam also slammed nine kills and soared for two blocks.
Faribault plays at home for the first time Monday night, when Farmington (0-1) is set to visit Nomeland Gymnasium. Northfield swept Farmington on Thursday night.