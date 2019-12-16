The Faribault Emeralds dance team competed at Eastview High School in Apple Valley on Saturday and earned second place in the high kick competition and sixth place in the jazz competition.
“I am very proud of how well the girls danced in kick,” Emeralds coach Lisa Dahl said. “They showed a lot of energy and some great kicks. The jazz competition was very tough, as they competed against a lot of teams they usually see at state.”
The Emeralds will hope to take what they saw and learned at Eastview and build on if for their next competition, which is still a few weeks away. They’ll have a nice break for the holidays before returning to competition on Jan. 4 in Edina, where they’ll compete against a lot of the same teams they saw at Eastview.
“Now that we have a three week break from competing, we will be making some changes to our dances so that we can stay competitive,” Dahl said.