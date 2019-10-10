Sweeping 10 straight opponents is not an easy feat, but Class A No. 2 Waterville-Elysian-Morrison has now done it for two straight years.
On senior night, the Buccaneers (27-2 overall, 6-0 conference) defeated the Rebels of United South Central (7-16 overall, 0-7 conference) by scores of 25-7, 25-15 and 25-11. It was WEM’s 10th straight sweep, four shy of last year’s 14 consecutive sweeps.
It was a special evening for WEM seniors Delaney Donahue, Trista Hering and student manager, Megan Schmitz.
“Our seniors mean so much to this program. They are tremendous leaders and lead by example on and off the court,” said WEM head coach Crystal Lamont. “Megan energizes our team, keeps the bench involved in the game and provides us with Motivational Monday quotes. Delaney is an intense player. She is driven to succeed and will do whatever it takes to help our team play its best. Trista is an unselfish person and is the biggest factor in our team chemistry. She has helped create the tightest volleyball family I've had at WEM.”
From upperclassmen to underclassmen, Lamont says the chemistry within her team acts as an inspiration for one another to reach their goals.
"All of our underclassmen respect these three seniors immensely and are determined to do whatever they can to help extend this season as long as possible for this group."
Toryn Richards led WEM with 12 kills and 10 digs, while Kylie Pittman followed right behind with 10 kills and 14 digs. Donahue had a nice night, contributing 14 digs and eight kills, while Hering chipped in with four kills and two digs. Ellie Ready, per usual, led the Bucs with 31 assists.
With one game to go in the regular season and playoffs starting after, trumping last year’s sweep streak is still in play.
WEM travels to Bethlehem Academy to close out the regular season 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
WEM statistics - Kills: Toryn Richards 12, Kylie Pittman 10, Delaney Donahue 8, Trista Hering 4, Lindsay Condon 1 … Assists: Ellie Ready 31, Allison Rients 1, Richards 1, Condon 1, Ella Michael 1 … Blocks: Donahue 2, Pittman 2, Richards 1, Hering 1 … Digs: Pittman 14, Richards 10, Donahue 7, Rients 4, Hering 2, Autumn Taylor 1, Lily Grohman 1, Michael 1