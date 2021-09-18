After a tight first set, the Bethlehem Academy volleyball team cruised to a 26-24, 25-16, 25-13 sweep of Medford on Friday night in Faribault.
Mia Potter was an ace from the service line, as she racked up five aces, while Kate Trump added a trio of aces and Jen Robert finished with one ace.
Lindsay Hanson led the Cardinals with eight kills, Trump added seven kills and Ellie Cohen tallied five kills. Reagan Kangas spread around 29 assists.
Defensively, Trump dropped back for 18 digs, Potter ranged for 16 digs and Cohen provided 11 digs. Hanson and Cohen each soared for a pair of solo blocks, while Cohen and Trump each tallied three assist blocks. Hanson and Josie Rose, meanwhile, each notched a pair of assist blocks.
"We also had a strong serve receive tonight from Kate and Mia to help put our offense into play," BA coach Chris Bothun said. "Playing smart, being aggressive in our offense and reducing our errors throughout the evening led to a successful night."
The win is the third in a row for Bethlehem Academy, which next plays Tuesday night at Maple River.