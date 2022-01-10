Another explosive night offensively led to another dominant victory for the Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team Friday night against Blooming Prairie.

Paced by 26 points from senior Laden Nerison, the Knights cruised to an 80-53 victory in Kenyon. K-W led 37-22 at halftime.

In addition to Nerison, Paul Kortsch added 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Gavin Sommer provided 13 points, Luke Alme scored seven points, Anjuan Higginbottom tallied six points and Trevor Steberg finished with five points.

