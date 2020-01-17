Medford hosted WEM/JWP in wrestling Thursday evening, and the Tigers steamrolled their way to a 57-0 shutout win.
At 113 pounds, Medford’s Tommy Elwood gave the Tigers a lead they’d never relinquish with a pin over WEM/JWP’s Lucas Morsching in 3:27. The Tigers kept it going when Evan Schweisthal (120) won a 9-0 major decision over Gavin Krause, and the Grizzlies were open at 126, allowing Medford to further increase its lead.
One of the Tigers’ top wrestlers, Charley Elwood — Class A’s No. 2-ranked wrestler at 132 pounds — bumped up a weight class to face WEM/JWP’s Tucker Reints (138), with Elwood winning by fall in 1:03. Kael Neumann slotted in at 132 instead and prevailed over the Grizzlies’ Lavontay Wallace in a 10-7 decision.
Medford’s Tate Hermes (145) won an 8-0 major decision over Kurtis Crosby and George McCarthy (152) pinned the Grizzlies’ Jack Cahill in just 1:09.
Ethan Rider almost put the Grizzlies on the scoreboard after the 160-pound matchup, but Medford’s Josiah Hedensten won 6-4 via sudden victory. Dylan Heiderscheidt (170) defeated WEM/JWP’s Ted Carlson in a 12-4 major decision, while the Tigers’ Zach Wetmore pinned Ezekial Peterson in just 40 seconds.
The Grizzlies had one more shot to pick up some points, but Medford’s Brennon Hoffman (220) held on for a 3-2 decision over Brant Melchert, and Gavin Hermes (HWT) closed the dual by pinning Jacob Karsten in 1:46.