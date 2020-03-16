Editor’s note: The Faribault Daily News selected top wrestlers regardless of weight class for the all-area team. They are listed in alphabetical order. The Daily News will reveal the All-Area Wrestler of the Year tomorrow.
Tyler Craig, Kenyon-Wanamingo (160, Jr.)
Craig went 28-12 at 160 pounds this season for the Knights. Craig finished third at the Section 2A meet and didn’t get a true second match. He’ll be part of a strong senior class next season for K-W. Craig earned all-conference recognition in the Hiawatha Valley League this season
JT Hausen, Faribault (106, eighth grader)
Hausen went 31-7 for the Falcons this year and was named to the Big 9 All-Conference team at 106 pounds. He finished fourth at the Section 1AAA tournament in a crowded field.
Alec Johnson, Kenyon-Wanamingo (138, Jr.)
Johnson went 26-13 at 138 pounds for the Knights and made his third straight trip to the Class A state meet. He added three more wins this season to his win total from last year. Johnson also earned all-conference honors.
Gavin Johnson, Kenyon-Wanamingo (106, eighth-grader)
Johnson put together a robust 29-10 record at 106 pounds for the Knights and qualified for his first state tournament. He ran into the eventual state runner-up Anthony Romero in his first match and then state third-place finisher Aitkin’s Marshall Larson
Dylan Lippert, Faribault (195, Sr.)
Lippert made the most of his senior year and secured his first trip to the state meet. He finished with a 31-10 record and rebounded nicely from an injury-shortened season a year ago. He won a wrestleback match at state and came up one win shy of placing. He finishes his career with 62 victories and two all-conference selections.
Bryce Nolen, Faribault (152, Sr.)
Nolen put together a 27-13 record at 152 this season and finished sixth at the Section 1AAA meet. He finishes with 62 career wins and all-conference honorable mention selection.
Josh Oathoudt, Faribault (170, Sr.)
Oathoudt concluded his prep career with a win at the state tournament this season after he captured third place at 170 pounds in his senior season. Oathoudt will leave the program in the top 10 for career wins with 141, takedowns, falls and team points. He was named all-conference three times and reached the state meet twice. He finished 38-5 this season and held the No. 6-ranking at his weight class.
Bray Olson, Kenyon-Wanamingo (145, Jr.)
Olson came up one match shy of reaching the state tournament this season after going 31-10 and earning all-conference honors. Olson had made the state tournament the previous two seasons and finished with 23 wins last season.
Carter Quam, Kenyon-Wanamingo (220, Jr.)
Quam eclipsed 30 wins for the second straight season by finishing 35-6. He won a section championship by fall but got just one match at the state tournament.
Gael Ramirez, Faribault (126, Jr.)
Ramirez will have something to build on next year after topping 32 wins and taking fourth at the Section 1AAA meet. He increased his career win total to 94 this season and earned all-conference honorable mention recognition.
Ethan Rider, WEM/JWP (160, Jr.)
Rider had a big junior year campaign with an 18-7 record with 13 of those wins coming by fall. Rider placed fourth this year at the Section 2A meet and will try to improve upon that next season.
DJ Saunders, Faribault (132, Sr.)
Saunders moved into the Faribault program from Washington this season and turned in an impressive season by going 33-10. He cracked the rankings at 132 pounds, coming in at No. 10 and finished fifth at the section meet. He also earned all-conference honorable mention recognition.
Riley Stoltz, Faribault (138, Sr.)
Stoltz battled through injuries at time this season but finished with a 19-10 record and a fourth-place finish at the section meet. He closed out his career with 120 wins and in the top 10 of program history for falls and team points. He earned all-conference honors three times.
Armani Tucker, Kenyon-Wanamingo (285, Jr.)
Tucker came up shy of reaching the state tournament this season after losing a true second match 4-2 to Medford’s Gavin Hermes at the Section 2A meet. He concluded his junior year with a 25-11 record and an all-conference selection.
Honorable Mention:
Tucker Rients (20-11), WEM/JWP
Brant Melchert (19-9), WEM/JWP
Jaedin Johnson (28-13), Kenyon-Wanamingo
Tyler Boyd, Faribault
Isaac Yetzer, (22-15) Faribault