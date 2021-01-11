ROSTER
Bo Dienst, senior
Riley Kangas, senior
JJ Malecha, senior
Kade Robb, senior
Justin Simones, senior
Elliot Smith, senior
Bradlee Sartor, junior
Brady Strodtman, junior
Zach Donkers, sophomore
Charlie King, sophomore
Aaron Huerta, freshman
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 15 — vs. Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 18 — vs. Loyola Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 22 — at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 26 — vs. Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 29 — at Medford, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 2 — at Hope Academy, 7 p.m.
Feb. 5 — vs. NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 9 — at W-E-M, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 12 — vs. United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 16 — at United Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
Feb. 19 — at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 23 — at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 26 — vs. Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
March 2 — vs. W-E-M, 7:15 p.m.
March 5 — at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
March 8 — at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
March 11 — at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.
March 12 — vs. Medford, 7:15 p.m.
KEY MATCHUPS
Feb. 2 at Hope Academy — Not only was Hope Academy the only win of last season for BA, it was likely the most exciting contest. The Cardinals closed the game on a 9-0 run — capped off by Malecha's last-second floater to secure the 69-67 victory. An 11-15 team last year against a schedule of private schools in the metro area, Hope Academy this season will be without Caleb Hoilien, who led the team with 27.6 points a game last year and is now playing with the University of Northwestern in St. Paul. No other player averaged more than 11 points last year. This will be the only matchup of the season between the non-conference foes.
Feb. 5 vs. NRHEG — The closest call for the Cardinals last season came in the first matchup against Panthers, who claimed a 67-66 victory in Faribault before a 69-59 win later in the season in New Richland. This season, both return a heavy amount of its scorers from a season ago. For NRHEG, that starts with senior guards Porter Peterson and Kordell Schlaak, while BA returns senior guards Robb and Bo, in addition to Malecha, a senior forward. With most of the traditional Gopher Conference powers dealing with major graduation losses this year, there might be room for one of these two squads to move up from the bottom two spots in the conference pecking order and into an increasingly growing middle of the conference. These two teams will also play Feb. 23 in New Richland.
Feb. 12 vs. United South Central — The Rebels are the other team the Cardinals came close to nabbing a conference win against last year, when USC edged out a 74-70 victory early last season in Wells. The Rebels then enjoyed a more comfortable 62-50 win in the rematch in Faribault. USC graduates only two seniors from last year, although that does include its primary scorer AJ Kloos. Seniors Riley Stalock and Ethan Dallman, as well as junior Colten Quade, will aim to make up for that scoring deficit. These two teams will also play March 8 in Wells.