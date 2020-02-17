For the first time since the 2015-16 season, the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team has claimed a share of the Gopher Conference championship. The Bucs clinched a share of the conference title thanks to their convincing 59-27 win over United South Central on Friday night.
WEM (21-4 overall, 12-2 Gopher Conference) ended up splitting the conference championship with reigning champion Medford (21-4, 12-2 Gopher Conference), as the Tigers outlasted Class A No. 8 Blooming Prairie 61-51 on Friday.
“It feels great to accomplish the first of our goals by winning a share of the conference title,” WEM coach Ty Kaus said. “The girls have worked very hard to get to where we are, so it’s great seeing them rewarded for that.”
The Class A No. 7 Bucs overcame a slow start and surged to a 34-15 lead at the half, then held USC to just 12 points in the second half.
Toryn Richards had one of her best games of the season with 21 points and five rebounds, while Brielle Bartelt and Kylie Pittmann each tallied 12 points. Pittmann also grabbed five rebounds and had four assists, while Bartelt contributed five assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Ellie Ready and Addie Taylor chipped in three points each, while Lindsay Condon, Alison Rients, Trista Hering and Payten Polzin scored two points apiece. Condon also pulled in four rebounds and Rients and Hering each grabbed three, with Rients contributing three assists as well.
The Bucs won the Gopher Conference championship outright four years ago when they went 25-4 overall and a perfect 12-0 in conference play.
WEM will conclude its regular season with a non-conference game at Norwood-Young America (9-16) on Tuesday.
Added Kaus, “We’re ready to finish up the regular season strong and then head into the playoffs.”