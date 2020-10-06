Bethlehem Academy showcased some of the postseason prowess it’s been known for through the years with a surprising run through the Section 1A playoffs.
The sixth-seeded Cardinals, who finished 13-17 last season, defeated Lyle/Pacelli in the opening round and then swept third-seeded Grand Meadow before falling to eventual champion Medford in the quarterfinals.
That all came under first-year head coach Chris Bothun, who now enters her second year at the helm of a program rich in success.
Bothun has seniors Brianna Radatz, Kennedy Tutak, Malia Hunt and Anna Selly returning. Juniors Ellie Cohen and Kaitlyn Kotek are back, along with sophomores Reagan Kangas, Kate Trump and Lindsay Hanson.
The team did graduate Haley Lang, who earned an all-conference honorable mention selection last season