According to the official state girls basketball program, a casual spectator might assume Waterville-Elysian-Morristown is just happy to be here.
When the Buccaneers take the court Thursday afternoon for the Class A state tournament, it will be the program's first state appearance. While that inexperience might be true from an overarching view, a granular inspection reveals a different conclusion.
Littering the WEM roster are many of the same players that helped the school's volleyball team to a second-place finish at state this year, and the softball team to a fourth-place state finish.
"In softball and basketball and volleyball, we have a lot of the same girls and we've all been super successful," senior center Trista Hering said. "We've created a big sister bond and created a family, and it's just something we carry through all of our sports."
Hering, as well as junior forward Toryn Richards, who plays volleyball but not softball, both said the nerves often associated with the state tournament have long since been wiped away.
That means when fourth-seeded WEM walks onto the floor at 1 p.m. Thursday against fifth-seeded Heritage Christian Academy at Maturi Pavillion in Minneapolis, there won't be much, if any, adjustment period.
"When some teams go to state they look at it like, 'Oh my gosh, we're going to state let's just have fun now,'" Hering said. "For us, I feel like it's more of, 'Let's show Minnesota who we are.'"
"We definitely want to win state," Richards added.
Who the Buccaneers are is a team flush with options at the offensive end, with the entire starting lineup of Hering, Richards, sophomore guard Brielle Bartelt, junior guard Ellie Ready and junior forward Kylie Pittmann all averaging at least five points a game this season.
Hering is at the low end, averaging exactly five points a game through the regular season, but supplements that with a team-high 5.9 rebounds a game (seven Buccaneers average at least three a game) and 2.5 blocks a contest.
Thursday, Hering's inside prowess will likely be required against a Heritage Christian Academy team that does most of its damage inside the paint. In addition to 6-foot-1 center Jordyn Allen (14.6 points a game, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 blocks), the Eagles also feature guard Kristin Robbins (19.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists), guard Taylor Schuck (14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds) and forward Anika Millar (8.5 points, 9.3 rebounds).
"It's going to have to be a team effort," WEM coach Ty Kaus said. "Their guards will post up, and almost everybody on their team will post up, so we have to be ready to have very good interior defense. If they have those girls that aren't going to shoot as well from outside we have to pack it in a little bit, and help side (defense) has to be very aware of who's posting up.
"I think we have pretty solid defense," Richards added. "We're not really worried about it. If we just do our best and box out like we usually do, we should be fine."
Robbins and Schuck are the only two Heritage Christian Academy players with more than 100 3-point attempts during the regular season, and are also the only two with more than 10 regular-season attempts. By contrast, WEM possesses four players with more than 100 regular-season 3-point attempts and seven with at least 10 tries from beyond the arc.
That larger base of offense extends beyond — and inside — the 3-point line, Hering said.
"We're really full and we're deep and full of athletes," she said. "We all can shine, we're all there for each other."
That collective success powered the Buccaneers to state appearances in softball and volleyball, and now, basketball. It also helped tick off a goal that was set as soon as Kaus was named the team's head coach prior to last season.
"That's been a goal of ours going back two years now," Kaus said. "That's been a goal since we fired back up June 1. We got to the sub-section final and thought we had as good a chance as any, but we fell a little bit short. Since then, it's been something on the girls' minds and it's something they wanted to accomplish. They've had success in other sports, but this is something we've certainly talked about."